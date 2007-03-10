The Sarah Silverman Program
S2 • E1
Bored of the RingsSarah accidentally becomes a radical anti-abortion group's most passionate recruit, and a Dungeons & Dragons game interrupts Brian and Steve's date.10/03/2007
S2 • E2
Joan of ArfWhen Sarah gets caught tasting her dog's butt, the authorities take Doug away from her, sending her on an odyssey of self-doubt.10/10/2007
S2 • E4
DoodieSarah's childish obsession with doodie humor jeopardizes her relationship with Laura.10/24/2007
S2 • E5
Ah, MenAt her high school reunion, Sarah shows off God, her insecure boyfriend; Brian and Steve wonder if smoking marijuana caused them to be gay.10/31/2007
S2 • E6
Maid to BorderSteve discovers Brian only listens to one song, and Sarah fires her maid after her Shoplift Shelly doll goes missing.11/07/2007
S2 • E7
High, It's SarahOfficer Jay has a nocturnal emission, and Sarah gets high for the first time.10/08/2008
S2 • E8
The Mongolian BeefAfter Sarah discovers that her Russian ancestors were raped by Mongolians, she sues the entire nation of Mongolia.10/09/2008
S2 • E9
Making New FriendsSarah trades in her boring friends for new ones, and a window accident makes Steve reconsider his pot-tits.10/16/2008
S2 • E10
Patriot TactSarah thinks she sees Osama bin Laden, and Steve causes a catastrophe at a massage parlor.10/23/2008
S2 • E11
PeeSarah decides to stop sleeping after peeing the bed, and Brian and Steve's relationship is tested when Brian refuses to trim his overgrown beard.10/30/2008