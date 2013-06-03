The Walsh Bros. Great and Secret Comedy Show
- 03:31
S1 • E1
Naked Yeti Terrorizes L.A.The Walsh Bros. throw a personal disco, prowl around as naked yetis and invade people's homes.03/06/2013
- 03:11
S1 • E2
Pizza Thieves Terrorize L.A.The Walsh Bros. perform magic, "Robin Hood" some pizza and welcome strangers to their bench.03/07/2013
- 03:26
S1 • E3
Tiny Reptiles Terrorize L.A. - UncensoredA special guest flashes cars, passengers take a ride in the Tickle Car, and the Walsh Bros. engage passersby in street games.03/08/2013