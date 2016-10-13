This Is Not Happening
These outrageous stories show why real-life experiences always make the best material.
S3 • E1
ScumbagAri Shaffir reveals the grossest thing he's ever done to a friend, and Sal Vulcano explains why he once held a pair of pants for ransom.10/13/2016
S3 • E2
MortalityDoug Stanhope was part of a love triangle that turned fatal, Lavell Crawford had a scary near-drowning moment, and Greg Behrendt experienced a cancer scare while on drugs.10/20/2016
S3 • E3
PanicMaria Bamford describes her nervous breakdown, Andrew W.K. remembers a nightmarish public performance, and Al Jackson explains a horrible show he was tricked into doing.10/27/2016
S3 • E4
BlunderAri Shaffir gets into the Christmas spirit, Brian Regan becomes the campaign manager for a dog, and Rory Scovel pinpoints the moment he grew up.11/03/2016
S3 • E5
The LawLouie Anderson gives lip to FBI agents who come to his house, Liza Treyger's drinking spirals out of control, and Bonnie McFarlane gets accused of burning her house down.11/11/2016
S3 • E6
RomanceBig Jay Oakerson loses his virginity, Julian McCullough makes a giant mistake for love, and Bobby Lee ruins an orgy.11/17/2016
S3 • E7
AdventureSean Flannery narrowly survives a bad fall, Russell Peters performs for a Saudi prince, and Bert Kreischer gets involved in a sex show.12/01/2016
S3 • E8
DrugsAri Shaffir's scavenger hunt goes wrong, Steve Rannazzisi hangs out with Santa Claus, and Nick Thune experiences a fart that may have kept him out of jail.12/08/2016
S3 • E9
FamilyTom Papa goes on an adventure with his fun uncle, Steve Simeone engages in an epic video game war, and Gastor Almonte becomes Batman.12/15/2016
S3 • E10
RageAli Siddiq plots to get revenge on a prison guard, Greg Fitzsimmons encounters a talented heckler, and Joey Diaz gets into a fight with a nun.12/22/2016