This Is Not Happening
These outrageous stories show why real-life experiences always make the best material.
S2 • E1
PsychedeliaHenry Rollins and Dan Cummins join host Ari Shaffir to share stories about their psychedelic experiences.02/24/2016
S2 • E2
CrimeJim Breuer reminisces about prank calling his workplace, Kurt Metzger talks about growing up as a Jehovah's Witness, and Ari tells a story about a dog with peculiar tastes.03/01/2016
S2 • E3
RomanceKate Willett describes a sexual encounter at Burning Man, Kyle Kinane recalls an unromantic liaison with a teacher, and Nick Swardson tells the story of an accidental orgy.03/09/2016
S2 • E4
BloodlineBret Ernst recalls his angriest childhood moment, Moshe Kasher reveals how his friend bailed him out of a jam, and Hannah Friedman remembers her competitive monkey sister.03/15/2016
S2 • E5
MeleeAl Madrigal describes performing in front of a rough audience, Joe DeRosa unleashes his volatile temper, and Felipe Esparza recalls his youth as a reluctant gangster.03/22/2016
S2 • E6
DisasterAri Shaffir describes a messy trip to China, Nicole Byer shares the worst things she's done while drunk, and Ron White reveals the details of his quest for a missing tooth.03/29/2016
S2 • E7
NostalgiaArtie Lange scores cocaine while dressed as a pig, Randall Park reluctantly returns to his middle school, and Steve Simeone performs for gang members.04/05/2016
S2 • E8
KarmaAri Shaffir pretends to be an attorney, Sean Patton taunts his roommate and Joey Diaz talks about a dirty cop who sealed his own fate.04/12/2016