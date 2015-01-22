This Is Not Happening
These outrageous stories show why real-life experiences always make the best material.
- 20:40
S1 • E1
Brain on DrugsKeegan-Michael Key remembers driving around Detroit with a crackhead, Bobby Lee chats about his time on "MADtv," and Ari Shaffir describes smuggling pot gummy bears.01/22/2015
- 20:44Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
BattlePaul Scheer admonishes an irresponsible pet owner, Ali Siddiq learns the meaning of important prison slang, and Bert Kreischer wrestles a bear for his television show.01/29/2015
- 20:45Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
FamilyTom Papa looks back on methods of teenage seduction, Ralphie May gets high at a same-sex wedding, and Rob Corddry's wife accidentally sends a horrible email.02/05/2015
- 20:44Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
RomanceIliza Shlesinger remembers a duplicitous boyfriend, Barry Rothbart recalls an eventful trip to Atlantic City, and Big Jay Oakerson describes a risque game of truth or dare.02/12/2015
- 20:44Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
EmergencyMarc Maron's hypochondria leads him to a neurologist, Ms. Pat discovers the importance of having big breasts, and Steve Rannazzisi's mission for a late-night snack goes awry.02/26/2015
- 20:45Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Wonder YearsDL Hughley describes how growing up in Los Angeles shaped his worldview, Jay Larson reveals how he won a morning radio contest, and Ari Shaffir remembers a childhood grudge.03/05/2015
- 20:46Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
TravelCristela Alonzo describes a romantic trip that went awry, Tom Segura remembers meeting fellow comic Bruce Bruce, and Joe Rogan looks back on an unexpected hotel evacuation.03/12/2015
- 20:45Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
FriendshipJoey Diaz shares his definition of true friendship, and Ari Shaffir and Pete Carboni remember getting separated while tripping on mushrooms for the first time.03/19/2015