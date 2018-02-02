This Is Not Happening
These outrageous stories show why real-life experiences always make the best material.
S4 • E1
Filth - Howie Mandel confronts his germaphobia, Scott Thompson learns the meaning of "rock bottom," and Roy Wood Jr. meets the sex-crazed godfather of Miami bass. 02/02/2018
S4 • E2
Romance - Kevin Smith unexpectedly rekindles his marriage, and Louie Katz falls in love with a gutter punk. 02/09/2018
S4 • E3
Famous - Tom Green recounts his experience with the president on "The Celebrity Apprentice," Michael McDonald tries to teach comedy to Faye Dunaway, and Brad Williams has to judge his identity for a celebrity golf tournament. Viewer discretion advised. 02/16/2018
S4 • E4
Nightmare - It's all acid trips, drug deals and robberies when Dan Soder and Shane Mauss share stories about the worst nightmares they've been forced to experience. Viewer discretion advised. 02/23/2018
S4 • E5
Moms - Roy Wood Jr. debunks a myth about Rod Stewart, Kathleen Madigan sniffs out a scam in Paris, and Bret Ernst's mom meddles in his sex life several different ways. 03/02/2018
S4 • E6
Dads - Roy Wood Jr. welcomes Louie Anderson, Byron Bowers and DeRay Davis to the stage to tell true stories about growing up with less-than-perfect fathers. Viewer discretion advised. 03/09/2018
S4 • E7
Wasted - Theo Von, Tom Rhodes, Dave Landau and Chris Porter share their craziest tales of drinking and debauchery in a special hour-long episode. Viewer discretion advised. 03/16/2018
S4 • E8
Combat - Chris Redd, Martha Kelly and Lil Rel Howery open up about times when life became more than just a figurative battle. Viewer discretion advised. 03/24/2018
S4 • E9
Strange Lands - Rob Christensen gets caught smuggling drugs, Talib Kweli learns humility at a billionaire's birthday party, and Harland Williams finds himself battling dangerous wildlife. 03/30/2018
S4 • E10
Shame - Big Jay Oakerson is humiliated online after being caught cheating, Michael Kosta gets rejected by a childhood crush, and Tom Arnold schemes to embezzle fast food. 04/06/2018