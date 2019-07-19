This Week at the Comedy Cellar
Comedians of all stripes, from rising stars to established legends, pop into New York's legendary Comedy Cellar every week for a topical set.
S2 • E1
S2 • E1
July 14 - July 19, 2019Sam Morril, Mike Yard, Jessica Kirson and others sound off on everything from Jeffrey Epstein's arrest to the New York blackout, and Bonnie McFarlane gets the Comic Spotlight.07/19/2019
S2 • E2
S2 • E2
July 21 - July 26, 2019Michael Kosta, Dan St. Germain, Chloe Hilliard and more weigh in on everything from Comic-Con to the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and Josh Johnson gets the Comic Spotlight.07/26/2019
S2 • E3
S2 • E3
July 28 - August 2, 2019Roy Wood Jr., Chris Gethard, Nikki Glaser and more give their takes on the Democratic debates, weed laws and "The Bachelorette," and Chloe Hilliard takes the Comic Spotlight.08/02/2019
S2 • E4
S2 • E4
August 4 - August 9, 2019Chris Distefano, Erin Jackson and Yamaneika Saunders weigh in on Puerto Rico's election, climate change and specific dating apps, and Greer Barnes is in the Comic Spotlight.08/09/2019
S2 • E5
S2 • E5
August 11 - August 16, 2019Sam Jay, Chris Redd and Pete Lee give their takes on Jeffrey Epstein conspiracies, Equinox gym boycotts and race-based violence, and Roy Wood Jr. gets the Comic Spotlight.08/16/2019
S2 • E6
S2 • E6
August 18 - August 23, 2019 - UncensoredMatteo Lane, Mark Normand, Yamaneika Saunders, Rich Vos and Sarah Tollemache discuss weddings and true crime, and Sam Morril and Joe Machi share the Comic Spotlight.08/23/2019