This Week at the Comedy Cellar
Comedians of all stripes, from rising stars to established legends, pop into New York's legendary Comedy Cellar every week for a topical set.
S3 • E1
***ing AssAndy Haynes, Joe List, Chloe Hilliard and Nimesh Patel discuss teen sex trends, plane etiquette, parenthood and sexting AI, and Matteo Lane is in the Comic Spotlight.02/21/2020
S3 • E2
Cocaine x 1000Yamaneika Saunders, Josh Johnson, Matteo Lane and Rosebud Baker discuss the primaries, cuffing season and Harvey Weinstein, and Pete Lee steps into the Comic Spotlight.02/28/2020
S3 • E3
Rawdogging StrawsRachel Feinstein, Roy Wood Jr. and Chris Gethard talk about coronavirus preparedness, Super Tuesday results and marriage, and Mia Jackson takes the Comic Spotlight.03/06/2020
S3 • E4
Goopy MamaChris Distefano, Michael Rowland and Chloe Hilliard discuss COVID-19, dating apps and aliens, and Keith Robinson takes the Comic Spotlight.03/13/2020
S3 • E5
Five Inches or LessJoe Machi, Eagle Witt and Erin Jackson discuss COVID-19 panic buying, retail jobs and saving money, and Lynne Koplitz takes the Comic Spotlight.03/20/2020
S3 • E6
Baby KissesChris Distefano, Keith Robinson and Chris Gethard discuss COVID-19, infidelity and St. Patrick's Day, and Lynne Koplitz takes the Comic Spotlight.03/27/2020