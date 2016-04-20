Time Traveling Bong
S1 • E1
Chapter 1: The Beginning - UncensoredJeff and Sharee's first foray into time travel lands them in colonial Salem, MA, where the citizens accuse Sharee of witchcraft.04/20/2016
S1 • E2
Chapter 2: The Middle - UncensoredBouncing through the space-time continuum, Jeff and Sharee meet cavemen, rescue slaves in the Antebellum South and face an ethical dilemma when they encounter a young Michael Jackson.04/20/2016
S1 • E3
Chapter 3: The End...? - UncensoredAfter an uncomfortable experience at an Ancient Greek orgy, Jeff and Sharee find themselves trapped in the dystopian future.04/20/2016