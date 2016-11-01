YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Tips for a Happier & Healthier You
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
01:55
S1 • E1
Yoga
Charles gets distracted while demonstrating a cool new yoga pose.
01/11/2016
02:40
S1 • E2
Gratitude
Charles makes a list of the things that he's grateful for.
01/11/2016
02:37
S1 • E3
Meditation
Charles sits down to meditate but gets sidetracked by a pressing text message.
01/11/2016
02:13
S1 • E4
Tech Tip
Charles demonstrates a smartphone app that can make your life easier.
01/11/2016
02:21
S1 • E5
Morning Affirmations
Charles recites his morning affirmations, something strange happens in his apartment.
01/11/2016
About Tips for a Happier & Healthier You