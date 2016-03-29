Tosh.0
- 00:55S8Greg Hahn 2016Daniel presents a candidate who will save the GOP.03/29/2016
- 08:49S8CeWEBrity Profile - Pee LadyA woman who swears by the curative powers of urine shares her regimen with Daniel.03/29/2016
- 03:07S8BracoA faith healer claims that he can make people feel better just by looking at them.04/05/2016
- 08:13S8Web Redemption - CatcallerA catcaller learns how to respect women on "The View."04/05/2016
- 02:35S8Genital JoustingDaniel's staff takes an anal-sex-based video game to the next level.04/12/2016
- 01:45S8Twitter Yearbook SigningDaniel's fans write well wishes -- and not-so-well wishes -- in his yearbook via Twitter.06/07/2016
- 09:22S8Web Redemption - Hillary in the HouseDaniel lets a musically inclined Clinton supporter loose at a Donald Trump rally.06/07/2016
- 08:18S8CeWEBrity Profile - Dr. Pimple PopperThe doctor behind a series of viral popping videos teams up with Daniel for a commercial.06/14/2016
- 07:23S8Extended Interview - Dr. Pimple Popper's CeWEBrity ProfileDaniel gets Dr. Sandra Lee to open up about the most disturbing surgeries she's performed.06/14/2016
- 02:49S8Hydraulic PressDaniel proves that you don't need a hydraulic press to make a pressing video.06/14/2016
- 08:28S8CeWEBrity Profile - QueenzflipA YouTube star who dances to hip hop while he drives takes Daniel for a ride.06/21/2016
- 02:25S8Mini FrolfDaniel scales down a Frisbee golf course to fit inside the Tosh.0 office.06/21/2016