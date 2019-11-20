Town Hall
- 03:33
S1 • E1
Why Town Hall Meetings Are Always Such a S**tshowA deputy mayor attempts to lead a town-wide discussion about a community litter cleanup project, with mixed results.11/20/2019
- 04:09
S1 • E2
The Guy Who Makes Every Meeting About Him - UncensoredA new townsperson causes trouble in the town meeting and threatens the deputy mayor’s authority.11/20/2019
- 03:23
S1 • E3
When Nobody Notices Your New Facial Hair - UncensoredThe citizens sense something different about this town meeting and decide, based on nothing, to double the town’s budget.11/20/2019