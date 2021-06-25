Trevor Moore Talk Show
- 29:36
S2 • E1
Is This Joke Offensive?Trevor and Blair read an online exchange that features romance and IBS, Tone Bell, Mark Agee and Adam Small dissect the meaning of offensive comedy, and Sam performs jokes he's never seen.06/25/2021
- 35:56
S2 • E2
Starting a Cult!Trevor, Blair and Sam are joined by Sean O'Connor to invent a new cult and interview three potential initiates, and Brooke Arnold shares stories from her experience as a young cult member.06/25/2021
- 30:21
S2 • E3
Get Ready to DieAli Kolbert and the hosts discuss their feelings about death, death doula Erin Merelli puts Sam at peace during his burial, and spiritual guru Casey Kochmer offers afterlife guidance.06/25/2021
- 25:00
S2 • E4
Will Robots Take Over in the Year 2045?Julian McCollough discusses the singularity and robot domination, Sophia the Robot responds to theories from the hosts, and Gertrude the Pig explains its experience being microchipped.06/25/2021
- 29:10
S2 • E5
Sex Dolls, Throuples, Waifus & Other Abnormal RelationshipsTrevor investigates atypical relationships with Blair Socci, Sam Brown, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Hank Gowdey and Betty the Sex Doll, Knots and his waifu, and a real-life throuple.06/25/2021
- 33:28
S2 • E6
Make Me Believe in GhostsRon Funches stops by to discuss the existence of ghosts with the hosts, the group interviews a woman who sleeps with spirits, and Patti Negri enters the studio to conduct a séance.06/25/2021