Trevor Moore Talk Show
- 32:49
S1 • E1
Why Is Everyone So Horny All the Time?Trevor Moore tries to fix America's screwed-up relationship to sex with help from Blair Socci, Sam Brown, Sean O'Connor, the owner of a sex robot brothel and a furry.09/06/2019
- 26:31
S1 • E2
Achieving World Peace with Flat Earth Theory, Strip Board Games and Cool CatTrevor Moore brings Pete Holmes aboard to help him, Blair Socci and Sam Brown figure out how to put a stop to war.09/06/2019
- 35:53
S1 • E3
Aliens, Psychics & Sam Gets a Real Anal ProbeTrevor Moore enlists Blair Socci, Sam Brown, Joe DeRosa, singer Ki and psychic medium Patti Negri to help determine what aliens actually want -- beyond just our butts.09/06/2019