S2 • E1
The W.A.N.G.Versus invades a British wedding, Gary faces the prospect of a gruesome surgery, a bird reveals its pecker, and an office worker harbors a terrifying secret.09/26/2015
S2 • E2
Let Me Transfer YouA car salesman pulls out all the stops, the gang surprises Gary on a camping trip, the Easter Bunny finds himself in the wrong house, and Beth has a religious experience.10/02/2015
S2 • E3
Dirty TalkSteve struggles to control his urges around the office, a children's cereal mascot runs into some rotten kids, and Jeff tries to prevent a horrific future.10/09/2015
S2 • E4
Cold War 2A knight redresses an embarrassing mistake, a couple frets over renting a new apartment, and a grown man lives in his mother's womb.10/17/2015
S2 • E5
Short ChangeThe Suck It, Gary! trio has a sleepover, two recently deceased jerks enjoy their ghostly existence, and a woman with a gluten sensitivity is accused of witchcraft.10/24/2015
S2 • E6
Hot BoxRicky the Rocketship helps out with a school pageant, Bethiffer applies for jobs at the mall, and Roy becomes obsessed with a new dating app.10/31/2015
S2 • E7
Cereal InterruptusAn auctioneer tries to pick up a woman at a party, an evil spirit finds itself in an unlikely vessel, and Beth and Jennifer sue a Chinese restaurant for false advertising.11/07/2015
S2 • E8
Precipice of YesterdayOne of the aliens becomes addicted to Jeff's farts, a man contracts a rare STD, and Jerk Chicken goes speed dating.11/14/2015
S2 • E9
Mr. Winchester Goes to WashingtonThe TripTank staff testifies in front of a congressional committee, Ricky the Rocketship botches a rescue mission, and a father takes his kids on a wild ride.11/21/2015
S2 • E10
Steve's FamilyGary gets pranked while hosting an important dinner, Versus pits a baby against a pack of wolves, and Steve fields awkward phone calls from his entire family.11/21/2015