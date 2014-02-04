TripTank
S1 • E1
Shovels Are for DiggingRicky the Rocketship takes some friends to the moon, a paranoid and delusional homeless man hosts a talk show, and the "birds and the bees" talk gets an update.04/02/2014
S1 • E2
Crossing the LineA drunk hobo faces off against six gorillas, a group of friends plots revenge on Gary, and Mr. There's Got To Be A Better Way tries to solve world hunger.04/09/2014
S1 • E3
Game OverA man falls in love with an artificial vagina, Roy becomes obsessed with a video game, and a cult leader struggles to keep his followers interested in his revelations.04/16/2014
S1 • E4
The GreenA third grade soccer team takes on the Mongolian horde, the aliens help Jeff through a breakup, and Jesus makes a terrible mistake.04/23/2014
S1 • E5
Ahhh, SerenityA spokesman hawks a device that allows women to pee silently, a trucker has a life-changing experience while on mushrooms, and Billy meets the D**k Genie.04/30/2014
S1 • E6
Candy Van Finger BangA Chinese man looks for an American mail-order bride, two pinatas come to a terrifying realization, and Bethiffer goes shopping for lingerie.05/07/2014
S1 • E7
Roy & Ben's Day OffGary gets pranked while enjoying a day out with his son, Laura Kightlinger worries about owing Larry David money, and some aliens discover drugs while planting an anal probe.05/14/2014
S1 • E8
XXX OverloadBethiffer tests out a virtual reality gaming console, Jeff needs to have sex in order to save the world, and an ob-gyn magician performs tricks in the delivery room.05/21/2014