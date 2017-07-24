While Gary struggles to get his foot in the door in Hollywood, his best friend Rick effortlessly robs him of the spotlight again and again.
- 07:26
S2 • E1
Zombie: ImpossibleWhile acting as zombie extras on the set of "Zombie: Impossible," Gary and Rick make two very different impressions on the director.07/24/2017
- 06:58
S2 • E2
NochellaGary and Rick's trip to Coachella gets sidelined when Gary suffers intense hallucinations after drinking Rick's mushroom tea.07/24/2017
- 06:14
S2 • E3
Glock'N'RollRick invites an arms dealer to the apartment after getting held up at gunpoint, but Gary forbids him from buying anything.07/24/2017
- 10:25
S2 • E4
Southern UncomfortIn an attempt to impress a woman from Alabama, Gary and Rick pretend to be good ol' boys from the South.07/24/2017
- 10:07
S2 • E5
Mr. GaybarGary has a chance encounter with a producer at the bar where Rick works.07/24/2017
- 11:23
S2 • E6
Unbroken FamilyAfter landing a role on a major TV show, Gary faces off against another cast member who has it out for him.07/24/2017
About Typical Rick
Aspiring actor Gary moves to Los Angeles with dreams of making it big in Hollywood, but finds that his handsome best friend Rick gets all the attention.