Typical Rick
- 07:26
S2 • E1
Zombie: ImpossibleWhile acting as zombie extras on the set of "Zombie: Impossible," Gary and Rick make two very different impressions on the director.07/24/2017
- 06:58
S2 • E2
NochellaGary and Rick's trip to Coachella gets sidelined when Gary suffers intense hallucinations after drinking Rick's mushroom tea.07/24/2017
- 06:14
S2 • E3
Glock'N'RollRick invites an arms dealer to the apartment after getting held up at gunpoint, but Gary forbids him from buying anything.07/24/2017
- 10:25
S2 • E4
Southern UncomfortIn an attempt to impress a woman from Alabama, Gary and Rick pretend to be good ol' boys from the South.07/24/2017
- 10:07
S2 • E5
Mr. GaybarGary has a chance encounter with a producer at the bar where Rick works.07/24/2017
- 11:23
S2 • E6
Unbroken FamilyAfter landing a role on a major TV show, Gary faces off against another cast member who has it out for him.07/24/2017