Typical Rick
- 05:48
S1 • E1
Headshot - UncensoredAspiring actor Gary finally moves to Los Angeles to follow his dreams, but finds that his roommate, Rick, keeps stealing his thunder.11/14/2016
- 07:00
S1 • E2
Up in the Club - UncensoredRick and Gary turn a wild night on the town into a party at their apartment.11/14/2016
- 06:48
S1 • E3
The Antisocial Network - UncensoredGary agrees to let Rick take over his Instagram account after Amy tells him that he needs to up his social media game.11/14/2016
- 05:34
S1 • E4
Sit Down Stand Up - UncensoredGary tries his hand at stand-up comedy in order to expand his range, but makes the mistake of bringing Rick along to his first gig.11/14/2016
- 10:07
S1 • E5
Schmooze You Lose - UncensoredThings take an ugly turn when Gary and Rick play charades at a TV star's party.11/14/2016
- 07:54
S1 • E6
The Audition - UncensoredGary psyches himself up for a major audition in which he must perform with a British accent.11/14/2016