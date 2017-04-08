Unsend
Nicole Byer, Adam Pally, Joel Kim Booster, Patti Harrison and other comedians own up to the cringiest texts, emails and tweets they wish they had never sent.
- 01:13
S1 • E1
Nicole Byer Wants to Be a Freak for YouNicole Byer's night of sexting and drinking goes horribly awry.08/04/2017
- 01:11
S1 • E2
Bryan Safi Goes on a Psychotic Email RantBryan Safi overreacts when his boyfriend changes his Facebook relationship status, resulting in a flurry of enraged emails.08/04/2017
- 00:59
S1 • E3
Allie Goertz Doesn't Love YouAllie Goertz accidentally texts a hookup that she loves her -- and that's not even the worst part.08/04/2017
- 01:02
S1 • E4
Eden Sher Tokes and TextsEden Sher smokes marijuana with an annoying friend and complains to the worst person possible.08/04/2017
- 01:32
S1 • E5
Adam Pally Screws Himself Big TimeAdam Pally accidentally tells off his mother-in-law in a text message but quickly devises a way to undo his mistake.10/02/2017
- 01:46
S1 • E7
Casey Wilson Is a Terrible LiarAfter a friend offers to let Casey Wilson use his song in her new movie, she unintentionally sends him an insulting email.10/02/2017
- 01:28
S1 • E8
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Loves AmbienJamie-Lynn Sigler deals with the aftermath of what her Ambien-addled alter ego, Jambien, posted online.10/02/2017
- 01:34
S1 • E9
Drew Droege Doesn't Care About Your New DogDrew Droege eviscerates a friend's annoying email newsletter in a detailed takedown -- and then accidentally sends it to that friend.10/02/2017
- 01:35
S1 • E10
Don't Mess with the Kaplan TwinsThe Kaplan twins debate the proper way to drunk-text an ex-boyfriend after seeing him out with another girl.10/02/2017
- 01:45
S1 • E11
Jensen Karp Hits Back at Chris BrownJensen Karp’s penchant for starting Twitter beefs rears its ugly head when Chris Brown retaliates against him.10/09/2017