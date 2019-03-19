Unsend
- 08:31
S2 • E1
When Random Celebs Respond to Famous Deaths on TwitterPatti Harrison and Joel Kim Booster defend their own questionable social media posts, track down high-profile reactions to famous deaths and judge movies based on their posters.03/19/2019
- 06:26
S2 • E2
Esther Povitsky Talks About the Most Humiliating Text She Ever SentJoel Kim Booster and Patti Harrison chew out hot girls on Instagram, talk to Esther Povitsky about a terrible experience and highlight a feel-good story.03/19/2019
- 05:40
S2 • E3
Joel Kim Booster and Patti Harrison Shame Jimmy O. YangPatti Harrison and Joel Kim Booster take Instagram ads down a peg and dig through Jimmy O. Yang’s Instagram history.04/02/2019