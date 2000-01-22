Upright Citizens Brigade
S3 • E1
S3 • E1

Costumes - A couple installs Wolfman Jack technology in their home, and the UCB tries on the kinky world of costume erotica. 01/22/2000
S3 • E2
S3 • E2

Mafia - A woman takes her scrapbook obsession too far, and the UCB explores the seedy underworld of organized crime. 01/29/2000
S3 • E4
S3 • E4

Band - A band consisting of musicians with limited talents can't decide on a name, and a city slicker from the Big Apple joins in on a Southern cakewalk. 02/12/2000
S3 • E5
S3 • E5

Food - A bakery with sizely pastries misleads its customers, and a hungry subway conductor holds a train hostage. 02/26/2000