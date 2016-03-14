Used People
Michelle Wolf and Dan Soder star in this series about two employees at a used car lot who occasionally manage to sell vehicles in between dealing with their dysfunctional private lives.
- 05:25
S1 • E1
Michelle's Ex Ty - UncensoredMichelle has trouble focusing on selling cars when she knows that her ex-husband is coming to pick up his alimony check.03/14/2016
- 05:49
S1 • E2
Dan's Son Bert - UncensoredA woman from Dan's past shows up on the lot with a big surprise.03/14/2016
- 05:48
S1 • E3
King of the Lot - UncensoredDan and Michelle employ questionable methods to see who can sell the most cars in one day.03/14/2016