Vinny & The Colonel
Vinny & The Colonel
05:46
S1 • E1
The Fish Are F**kboys
Vinny and the Colonel check into the F**kboy Behavioral Center in hopes of getting professional help, only to learn a dark secret.
10/16/2017
05:45
S1 • E2
The Fish Find a Thumb
Vinny and the Colonel find a thumb on the street, leading them to investigate a potential murder.
10/16/2017
06:41
S1 • E3
The Fish Meet Manzini the Genie
During a chance encounter with a genie, Vinny wishes that he and the Colonel never met.
10/16/2017
About Vinny & The Colonel