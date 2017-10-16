Vinny & The Colonel
Best friends Vinny and the Colonel must survive the mean streets of their neighborhood while trying to make it as a rapping fish duo.
- 05:46
S1 • E1
The Fish Are F**kboysVinny and the Colonel check into the F**kboy Behavioral Center in hopes of getting professional help, only to learn a dark secret.10/16/2017
- 05:45
S1 • E2
The Fish Find a ThumbVinny and the Colonel find a thumb on the street, leading them to investigate a potential murder.10/16/2017
- 06:41
S1 • E3
The Fish Meet Manzini the GenieDuring a chance encounter with a genie, Vinny wishes that he and the Colonel never met.10/16/2017