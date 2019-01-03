YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
03:24
S1 • E1
Is it Southern or Hipster? - Uncensored
Is it Southern or Hipster? - The boys are confused by a restaurant that has a cool, authentically Southern cook but serves vegan grits.
03/01/2019
02:37
S1 • E2
The Problem with Southern Accents - Uncensored
The Problem with Southern Accents - It's exhausting when people assume you're a bigot just because you have a Southern accent.
03/01/2019
03:57
S1 • E3
Who Started the War on Christmas? (A Ken Burns Parody)
A man seeks retaliation when a barista wishes him “Happy holidays,” and a movement is born.
02/21/2020
About WellRED Comedy