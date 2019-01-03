WellRED Comedy
- 03:24
S1 • E1
Is it Southern or Hipster? - UncensoredIs it Southern or Hipster? - The boys are confused by a restaurant that has a cool, authentically Southern cook but serves vegan grits.03/01/2019
- 02:37
S1 • E2
The Problem with Southern Accents - UncensoredThe Problem with Southern Accents - It's exhausting when people assume you're a bigot just because you have a Southern accent.03/01/2019
- 03:57
S1 • E3
Who Started the War on Christmas? (A Ken Burns Parody)A man seeks retaliation when a barista wishes him “Happy holidays,” and a movement is born.02/21/2020