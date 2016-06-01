White Flight
Gary wakes up one morning in the year 2042 to discover he's seemingly the last white person in town in this sci-fi satire.
S1 • E1
The Whites Take FlightGary wakes up one morning to discover that almost all the white people in Los Angeles have been relocated -- except him.01/06/2016
S1 • E2
Town Hall MeetingGary has a difficult time adjusting to his new role as neighborhood emissary.01/06/2016
S1 • E3
Gary's Big DateWhile recovering from a breakup, Gary agrees to go on a date with his casual hookup.01/06/2016
S1 • E4
Be WhiterGary lands an audition and is surprised when the casting agent doesn't think he's right for the part.01/06/2016
S1 • E5
The Mysteries of DanA union rep visits Gary to reveal a shocking secret about Dan.01/06/2016
S1 • E6
Goodbye GaryAs his emissary job comes to an end, the neighborhood throws Gary a goodbye party.01/06/2016
About White Flight
In 2042, all white people are teleported to Canada, the New United States, by the ubiquitous and mysterious Dan Corporation. All, that is, except a few hand-selected emissaries … and Gary.