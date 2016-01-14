Workaholics
The party never stops while best friends, roommates and coworkers Blake, Adam and Ders try to make their way in the world.
S6 • E1
Wolves of RanchoAfter the guys run into a former coworker who was transferred to another branch of TelAmeriCorp, they try to get jobs there.01/14/2016
S6 • E2
Meth Head ActorThe guys get busted for smoking pot and attend a Narcotics Anonymous meeting where Blake runs into an old friend and Ders makes a scary new one.01/21/2016
S6 • E3
Save the CatAdam and Ders struggle to get back into the dating game, and Jillian and Blake discover that co-parenting a cat is more responsibility than they can handle.01/28/2016
S6 • E4
Death of a SalesdudeWhen TelAmeriCorp starts selling more female-friendly products, the women in the office are promoted and start wielding their new power over the men.02/04/2016
S6 • E5
Gone CatfishingAs 420 approaches, Blake meets a woman online, but Adam and Ders are convinced that he's being catfished.02/11/2016
S6 • E6
Going ViralWhen a social media expert comes to the office, the guys compete to hone their personal brands.02/18/2016
S6 • E7
Night at the DudeseumThe guys celebrate Ders Day at a Viking Museum, and Adam and Blake become obsessed with trying to pull off a heist.02/25/2016
S6 • E8
The Fabulous Murphy SistersAlice's freewheeling sister visits the TelAmeriCorp office and teaches the guys how to please a woman.03/03/2016
S6 • E9
Always Bet on BlakeBlake comes up with a brilliant moneymaking idea in order to enter a timbersports tournament.03/10/2016
S6 • E10
The Nuttin' ProfessorAfter a special adult video the guys order goes missing, they must embark on a quest to find the package before it's too late.03/17/2016