Workaholics

S5 • E1
Dorm DazeWhen the guys head to the North Rancho College Job Fair on business, Ders feuds with Coast Guard officers while Adam and Blake pursue their dreams elsewhere on campus.01/14/2015
S5 • E2
Front-Yard WrestlingIn order to raise enough money for their rent, the guys create a public access wrestling show.01/21/2015
S5 • E3
Speedo RacerDers is forced to revisit a traumatic event from his youth when Adam and Blake convince him to attend a reunion of his high school swim team.01/28/2015
S5 • E4
Menergy CrisisBlake declares war on Adam and Ders after they kick him out of their new band.02/04/2015
S5 • E5
GayborhoodA wild night at a neighbor's house leads the guys to question the nature of their relationship.02/11/2015
S5 • E6
Ditch DayAfter agreeing to hand off a mysterious package for Karl, the guys stage an office-wide ditch day so that they can stay home and make the deal.02/18/2015
S5 • E7
Gramps DeMamp Is DeadAdam and his rambunctious father hijack Gramps DeMamp's funeral.02/25/2015
S5 • E8
Blood DriveThe TelAmeriCorp employees become fiercely competitive during an office blood drive.03/04/2015
S5 • E9
Wedding ThrashersBlake and Ders organize an early bachelor party to send off Adam after he's invited to be someone's wedding date.03/11/2015
S5 • E10
Trivia PursuitsThe guys become involved in a high-stakes 80s movie trivia competition.03/18/2015