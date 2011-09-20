Workaholics
The party never stops while best friends, roommates and coworkers Blake, Adam and Ders try to make their way in the world.
- 02:29S2Dragon StatueA beloved dragon, which belongs to the guys, is stolen by local teens.09/20/2011
- 02:26S2The End of ReptarAdam, Blake and Ders get their house trashed by high schoolers.09/20/2011
- 02:16S2New Kids in SchoolThe guys go undercover to investigate the theft of their dragon statue.09/20/2011
- 00:39S2Missing StatueThe guys try to meet with a high school principal without an appointment.09/20/2011
- 01:38S2We Took an OathBlake and Anders get mad at Adam when he breaks their oath.09/27/2011
- 02:52S2Totally Sober for a WeekTired of making bad decisions, the guys pinky promise to quit drinking for a week.09/27/2011
- 02:06S2Cool EricTelAmeriCorp's HR rep helps Ders and Blake with their alcohol issues.09/27/2011
- 03:10S2Sock PuppetsWith the help of sock puppets, the guys face their inner demons.09/27/2011
- 01:31S2Good MorningHangovers and an extremely messy house greet the guys after a wild night.09/27/2011
- 03:00S2Crank SessionAdam, Blake and Ders must find a way to relieve their pent-up excitement over the hot temp.10/04/2011
- 01:18S2The Sales IncentiveAlice introduces a sales competition and a hot new office temp.10/04/2011
- 01:31S2Jillian's New BestieJillian tries to befriend the new office temp while Montez schools the guys on love.10/04/2011