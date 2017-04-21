Ya Killin' Me
Each time Nick wakes up from a coma, he is crushed to learn that nothing in his world is the same.
S1 • E1
NICK'S WIFE WANTS A DIVORCE NOWA coma patient wakes only to find that his wife wants a divorce.04/21/2017
S1 • E2
ALL MOVIES ARE TV SHOWS NOW - UncensoredA coma patient wakes and is baffled to discover how many films have been adapted for television.04/21/2017
S1 • E3
YOUR FAVORITE CELEBRITIES ARE DEAD NOW - UncensoredA clown pays a visit to a coma patient and reveals all the celebrities who have died while he's been unconscious.04/21/2017
S1 • E4
NICK IS WOKE NOW - UncensoredA nurse discovers that, despite being unconscious, a longtime coma patient is also somehow a passionate activist.04/21/2017
S1 • E5
THE EASTER BUNNY IS AN ATHEIST NOW - UncensoredLost in a hallucinogenic netherworld, a coma patient meets a newly godless Easter Bunny.04/21/2017