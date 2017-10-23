Ya Killin' Me
Each time Nick wakes up from a coma, he is crushed to learn that nothing in his world is the same.
- 02:39
S2 • E1
We Hate Those Celebrities Now - UncensoredA coma patient wakes up to discover how many beloved celebrities are now widely despised.10/23/2017
- 02:04
S2 • E2
All Movies Are Three Boots NowA coma patient struggles with the news that several film franchises have been rebooted multiple times while he's been unconscious.10/23/2017
- 01:41
S2 • E3
Everyone's a Woman Now - UncensoredA doctor lectures a newly awakened coma patient about all the progress women have made while he was unconscious.10/23/2017
- 01:54
S2 • E4
Nick Only Cares About His Sandwich Now - UncensoredA coma patient dreaming of eating a sandwich wakes up to find a dreary, sandwich-less world.10/23/2017
- 01:51
S2 • E5
All Doctors Are Ubers Now - UncensoredJust before quitting, a doctor puts his coma patient in the care of a temp hired through Uber.10/23/2017
- 02:09
S2 • E6
Nick Might Be a Zombie Now - UncensoredA coma patient attempts to convince a medical examiner that he's not actually a zombie.10/23/2017