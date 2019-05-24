YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
Stand-Up
Digital Originals
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
You Let Me Down
Menu
You Let Me Down
In a series of wry and uncompromising monologues, Joe DeRosa forces viewers to confront the hard realities of marriage, honesty and happiness.
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
04:48
S1 • E1
The Real Reasons People Get Married
Joe DeRosa reveals some unfortunate and uncomfortable truths about the institution of marriage.
05/24/2019
03:41
S1 • E2
Give Living a Lie a Try
Joe DeRosa explains why honesty isn't the best policy and how social media has pulled back the curtain on everyone.
05/24/2019
04:44
S1 • E3
In Defense of Misery
Joe DeRosa breaks down the idealist concept of happiness and explains why finding an emotional balance in life is imperative.
05/24/2019
About You Let Me Down