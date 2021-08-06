Crank Yankers
JB Smoove's Post-Sale Confusion
Season 6 E 10 • 07/09/2021
After accidentally purchasing a diecast car, JB Smoove calls a hobby store and tries to exchange the model for a real Camaro.
Crank YankersS6 E5Natasha Leggero Calls a Lost and Found
After a hockey game gone wrong, Natasha Leggero is in search of a lost Brad Garrett autograph.
06/08/2021
Highlight
01:01
Crank YankersS6 E6A Nursing Home Aide Tries to Fulfill a Veteran's Last Wish
While working at a nursing home, an aide calls a fireworks store with a bucket list request for a thrill-seeking veteran.
06/11/2021
Highlight
03:52
Crank YankersS6 E6The First Female Jet Skier
A clueless woman calls a jet ski store hoping to break the gender barrier by becoming the world's first female jet skier.
06/11/2021
Highlight
03:54
Crank YankersS6 E7Trixie Mattel Needs Her Eyelash Back
Trixie Mattel calls a restaurant to ask if they've found her expensive eyelash, and she gets suspicious about its whereabouts.
06/18/2021
Highlight
00:58
Crank YankersS6 E7Spoonie Luv Wants Ink
Spoonie Luv (Tracy Morgan) calls a tattoo shop to find out if they can help him capture a baby-making moment in ink.
06/18/2021
Highlight
00:58
Crank YankersS6 E8Iliza Shlesinger Wants to Know Why Her Car Stinks
Iliza Shlesinger calls a car wash company to complain about a distinctly masculine stench they left in her car.
06/25/2021
Highlight
04:21
Crank YankersS6 E8Jonathan Kimmel Has a Forklift for Sale
A woman answers Jonathan Kimmel's ad for a forklift, but he has a few questions before sealing the deal.
06/25/2021
Highlight
03:54
Crank YankersS6 E9Elmer's KFC Bucket Hat
Elmer (Jimmy Kimmel) learns the hard way that KFC meals don't come with hats.
07/02/2021
Highlight
00:40
Crank YankersS6 E9Sam Jay Wants a Custom Couch
Sam Jay is willing to go to great lengths to nab a snakeskin couch.
07/02/2021
Highlight
00:53
Crank YankersS6 E10Wanda Sykes's Risky Road Safety Rules
Wanda Sykes tells a driving school instructor about her distinct approach to road safety, how to fasten a seatbelt like a real G and when to siphon gas from other cars to save money.
07/09/2021
