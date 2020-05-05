The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

A Ray of Sunshine - Dining Pods in Amsterdam, Oregon's Drive-Through Strip Club & Hope from Llamas

Season 25 E 103 • 05/07/2020

A Dutch restaurant provides glass pods for social distancing, a strip club in Oregon offers drive-through service, and llamas might have the antibodies to defeat COVID-19.

05:32

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101
Grim COVID-19 Death Toll Prediction, Mutant Coronavirus Strain & Faulty Antibody Tests

Experts warn that relaxing social distancing could lead to a massive death toll, a more contagious COVID-19 strain emerges, and antibody tests hit a major snag in the U.S.
05/05/2020
08:32

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101
Thomas Piketty - The Economic Outcome of COVID-19 and "Capital and Ideology"

Renowned economist and "Capital and Ideology" author Thomas Piketty discusses the seismic global economic shifts that could arise from the coronavirus pandemic.
05/05/2020
07:12

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E102
The Pandumbic - Trump Visits an Arizona Mask Factory Without Wearing a Mask

President Trump goes maskless while touring an Arizona mask plant and blames the Obama administration in a defiant interview with ABC's "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir.
05/06/2020
03:47

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E102
A Ray of Sunshine - Baseball in South Korea, the Irish Return a Favor & Portland's Naked Bike Ride

South Korea finds a safe way to bring back baseball, the Irish provide COVID-19 relief to Native Americans, and Portland, OR, keeps its annual nude cycling event alive.
05/06/2020
04:43

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E102
Avi Schiffmann's Website Provides Crucial COVID-19 Updates

Roy Wood Jr. talks to Avi Schiffmann, the 17-year-old creator of the website nCoV2019.live, which has emerged as one of the world's most trusted sources for COVID-19 information.
05/06/2020
05:15

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E102
America's Meat Shortages, Jared Kushner's COVID-19 Cronyism & A Coup Attempt in Venezuela

Fast-food chains suffer from a coronavirus-related beef shortage, Jared Kushner's pandemic response team favors "VIPs," and Trump-linked mercenaries botch a coup in Venezuela.
05/06/2020
12:13

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E102
Jose Andres - World Central Kitchen and Leading a Culinary Army During the COVID-19 Crisis

Chef Jose Andres discusses the mission of his nonprofit World Central Kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic and how the restaurant industry is feeding people in need.
05/06/2020
08:39

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E103
Jason Isbell - "Reunions" and COVID-19's Effect on the Music Industry

Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell talks about his new album "Reunions" and gives his take on how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the music industry.
05/07/2020
03:54

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E103
Supreme Court Conference Calls & Trump's Testy Exchange with a Nurse

The Supreme Court conducts business via conference calls, and President Trump balks at the PPE concerns of a frontline nurse.
05/07/2020
10:24

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E103
College in the Time of COVID-19

Due to their dissatisfaction with online instruction, students demand tuition refunds, and Trevor and The Daily Show correspondents offer inspiring words to the class of 2020.
05/07/2020
04:53

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E103
06:42

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E104
COVID-19 Spreads Through the White House

The coronavirus infects two White House staffers and at least 11 Secret Service members, and President Trump learns the wrong lessons about the importance of COVID-19 testing.
05/11/2020
03:45

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E104
A Ray of Sunshine - Germany's Drive-In Raves, Shanghai Disneyland Reopens & Canada's Family Pairings

Germans participate in raves from the safety of their cars, Disneyland Shanghai gets back in business, and Canada allows gatherings between two families.
05/11/2020
06:01

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E104
Boris Johnson's COVID-19 Messaging, a Colorado Restaurant Revolts & Ted Cruz's Anti-Lockdown Haircut

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sends an odd message about the coronavirus, a Colorado restaurant rejects safety guidelines, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz patronizes a hair salon.
05/11/2020
05:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E104
Count On It with Dulce - Take the Damn Census

Former U.S. Census Bureau Director Bob Groves talks to Dulce Sloan about why it's so important -- and easy -- for all Americans to take the 2020 Census online.
05/11/2020
09:02

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E104
Bakari Sellers - "My Vanishing Country" and the Dehumanizing Oppression of Non-White People

"My Vanishing Country" author Bakari Sellers discusses the systemic, deadly levels of oppression facing people of color in the U.S. and reacts to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
05/11/2020
07:31

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E105
How the Coronavirus Can Wreak Havoc on the Body

Doctors find the coronavirus could negatively impact almost every part of the human body, including toes, and determine it can be transmitted through tears and semen.
05/12/2020
09:37

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E105
Ricky Gervais - Life Under COVID-19 Lockdown and Existential Humor on "After Life"

Ricky Gervais gives his take on how people are handling the coronavirus pandemic crisis in the U.K. and throughout the world, and discusses his Netflix series "After Life."
05/12/2020
04:13

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E105
Desi Lydic Tries to Have a Normal Conversation with Jeanine Pirro

Desi Lydic checks in with paranoid, xenophobic Fox News pundit Jeanine Pirro to find out how she's doing while under quarantine.
05/12/2020
04:36

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E105
A Ray of Sunshine - Justin Trudeau's Online Teaching, China's Viral School Video & NYC Soundscape

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau helps kids with their homework, China releases an educational video, and the New York Public Library drops an album of city sounds.
05/12/2020
06:07

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E105
Trump's "Obamagate" Raving, the Supreme Court on Trump's Finances & Anthony Fauci's Senate Testimony

President Trump hurls vague charges at Barack Obama, the Supreme Court mulls disclosure of Trump's finances, and Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate about COVID-19.
05/12/2020
