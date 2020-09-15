VR Family Reunion
Season 12 E 1 • 09/15/2020
Daniels examines the use of virtual reality technology to reunite with a departed loved one.
Watching
Highlight
09:44
Tosh.0S12 E4
CeWEBrity Profile - Cat Food Reviewer
Daniel sits down with a YouTube cat food reviewer to ask some burning questions, such as why would someone who doesn't own a cat eat cat food?
10/06/2020
Highlight
02:26
Tosh.0S12 E4
Full-Body Energy Orgasm
A video of an energy healer who claims to help people achieve orgasms without physical touch inspires Daniel to learn a new skill.
10/06/2020
Highlight
07:03
Tosh.0S12 E5
CeWEBrity Profile - Bodybuilder Vs
Daniel sits down with Houston Jones, a bodybuilder who subjects himself to all sorts of stupid and painful stunts to see what happens.
10/13/2020
Highlight
07:56
Tosh.0S12 E6
CeWEBrity Profile - Popstar Nima
Daniel sits down for a cup of joe with coffee shop owner and overtly horny recording artist Popstar Nima to discuss the singer's sexual innuendo-laden music.
10/20/2020
Highlight
04:05
Tosh.0S12 E6
Let's Paint
Daniel straps on his boxing gloves and goes toe-to-toe with public access host John, whose long-running show, Let's Paint, features him painting while doing physical activities.
10/20/2020
Highlight
01:21
Tosh.0S12 E6
RC Collection Plate
A church uses a toy car contraption to pass a collection plate among socially distanced worshipers, reminding Daniel of his own high tech religious ritual.
10/20/2020
Highlight
00:55
Tosh.0S12 E6
Wolf Makeout
Daniel tries to get in on the act after watching footage of a woman kissing a wolf.
10/20/2020
Highlight
01:03
Tosh.0S12 E7
Black Spider-Man
Daniel marvels at the confidence a man gets after putting on a superhero costume.
10/27/2020
Highlight
03:48
Tosh.0S12 E7
What's in Your Body?
Daniel encourages viewers at home to guess what foreign objects are being surgically removed from a wide-ranging selection of holes in peoples' bodies.
10/27/2020
Highlight
08:19
Tosh.0S12 E7
CeWEBrity Profile - Rax Roast Beef Guy
Daniel gets to the bottom of "That Nate Guy on YouTube" Nathan Raymond's love of seasonal Halloween shops and reveals the surprising history of shows filmed at the Tosh.0 studios.
10/27/2020
Highlight
01:00
Tosh.0S12 E8
COVID Prom
Daniel chaperones a school dance cleverly contrived for coronavirus times.
11/10/2020
Highlight
07:14
Tosh.0S12 E8
CeWEBrity Profile - Nill the Cat
Daniel invites the YouTuber known as Nill to the Dander Mifflin meowffice to talk tech and find out how much the self-described colorful kittyboi spends on cat accessories each year.
11/10/2020
Highlight
00:43
Tosh.0S12 E8
Siri's a Freak
Daniel is surprised by Siri's salacious response to an unusual passcode entry technique.
11/10/2020
Highlight
04:34
Tosh.0S12 E8
Danderson Cooper 361
Daniel brings in past Tosh.0 guests to try to make sense of the 2020 U.S. presidential election on his CNN-inspired show.
11/10/2020
Highlight
00:50
Tosh.0S12 E9
Pee Pants
Daniel cleans up the mess at a Walmart where a costumer filmed himself peeing his pants.
11/17/2020
Highlight
08:34
Tosh.0S12 E9
CeWEBrity Profile: Ruairi Rap Reviews
Daniel sits down with a 13-year-old rap reviewer to discuss his thoughts on modern hip hop, get the story behind his unusual Instagram name and introduce him to some old-school tracks.
11/17/2020
Highlight
04:07
Tosh.0S12 E9
Celebrity Side Hustles
From shopping mall pretzels to diamond mines to ping-pong parlors, celebrities will do whatever they can to make an easy buck on the side.
11/17/2020
Highlight
00:45
Tosh.0S12 E10
Nordic Skiing
Footage of a skier tumbling end over end down a steep mountain reminds Daniel of his own skiing mishap.
11/24/2020
Highlight
09:41
Tosh.0S12 E10
Where Are They Now?: The Masked CeWEBrity Singer
Daniel and his fellow judges try to guess which past musical guests are behind the masks in a star-lacking singing competition.
11/24/2020