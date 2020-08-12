The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Trump Offers Unsolicited Pardons & States Sue Facebook
Season 26 E 39 • 12/10/2020
Hunter Biden is under investigation for his taxes, President Trump reportedly gears up to grant a flurry of pardons, and 46 states sue to break up Facebook in an antitrust lawsuit.
More
Watching
Highlight
06:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E37Keeping Up with Coronavirus - Pfizer Fiasco & Public Shaming
The U.K. starts vaccinating people for COVID-19, the Trump administration turned down an opportunity to buy more vaccine doses from Pfizer, and South African police shame maskless citizens.
12/08/2020
Highlight
06:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E38You're So Lucky You're White - NYC Bar Defies COVID-19 Rules
A white man who owns a Staten Island bar is given the hero treatment on Fox News after declaring his business to be an "autonomous zone" and hitting a police officer with his car.
12/09/2020
Highlight
03:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E38What Should We Do About 2020?
After a year defined by a devastating pandemic and economic ruin, Michael Kosta calls on all Americans to join him in a feel-good state of delusion.
12/09/2020
Interview
09:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E38George Wallace - "Bulltwit…and Whatnot" & A Life in Stand-Up
Comedian George Wallace talks about his wildly popular musings on Twitter, his legendary career as a stand-up comic and his book "Bulltwit…and Whatnot."
12/09/2020
Highlight
06:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E38Supreme Court Rejects Election Case & Louie Gohmert's Tooth
The Supreme Court swiftly rejects Team Trump's efforts to overturn Pennsylvania election results, Rep. Louie Gohmert's tooth falls out mid-speech, and Russia's COVID-19 vaccine disappoints.
12/09/2020
Highlight
05:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E382020 in Review: The Year in Horniness
Desi Lydic looks at how isolation during 2020's coronavirus pandemic led to a spike in porn consumption and roommate hook-ups, and Cardi B gets a special shout-out for her "WAP" music video.
12/09/2020
Interview
06:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E39Bryan Cranston - "Your Honor" and Taking On Complex Roles
Actor Bryan Cranston discusses his bout with the coronavirus, his role on the Showtime series "Your Honor" and how he tackles the portrayal of complicated and deeply flawed characters.
12/10/2020
Interview
08:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E39Rachel Maddow - "Bag Man" and the Sordid Tale of Spiro Agnew
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow talks about her book and podcast "Bag Man," which dive into the downfall of corrupt former vice president Spiro Agnew, and discusses the power of right-wing media.
12/10/2020
Highlight
05:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E392020 in Review: The Year in Protests
Dulce Sloan looks back at the various protests that helped define 2020, from the Black Lives Matter demonstrations to anti-mask Trump supporters railing against COVID-19 health guidelines.
12/10/2020
Highlight
03:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E39Holiday Cookie Shortage & British Gardeners Find Gold Coins
Pepperidge Farm announces a cookie shortage for the holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a British family accidentally unearths a treasure trove of gold coins while gardening.
12/10/2020
Highlight
06:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E39Trump Offers Unsolicited Pardons & States Sue Facebook
Hunter Biden is under investigation for his taxes, President Trump reportedly gears up to grant a flurry of pardons, and 46 states sue to break up Facebook in an antitrust lawsuit.
12/10/2020
Highlight
05:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E40Votegasm 2020: The Awkward Days After - GOP's Reality Check
The Supreme Court rejects a Texas lawsuit aimed at overturning election results, the electoral college affirms Joe Biden's victory, and right-wing violence erupts in Washington, D.C.
12/14/2020
Interview
08:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E40Pharrell Williams - Black Ambition and the Juneteenth Pledge
Pharrell Williams talks about his podcast "OTHERtone," his Black Ambition initiative to galvanize entrepreneurs of color and making Juneteenth a national holiday via juneteenthpledge.com.
12/14/2020
Highlight
06:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E40Crime-Fighting Santa & U.S. Begins Vaccine Distribution
California police go undercover as Santa Claus and an elf, a Russian hacking team attacks the U.S. government, and a nurse in Queens, NY, is given America's first COVID-19 vaccination.
12/14/2020
Highlight
06:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E40America's Got Suppression - Disenfranchised in Georgia
Hosts Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr. take their game show to Georgia to determine which Peach State contestant has had their voting rights suppressed the most.
12/14/2020
Highlight
04:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E41Republicans Accept Biden's Victory & William Barr Resigns
Republican leaders belatedly acknowledge Joe Biden's White House victory, and Attorney General William Barr steps down after falling out of favor with President Trump.
12/15/2020
Interview
07:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E41Barack Obama - "A Promised Land"
Barack Obama talks about his memoir "A Promised Land," encouraging young people to remain optimistic in the face of daunting challenges, and his respect for German chancellor Angela Merkel.
12/15/2020
Highlight
04:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E41Cannibal Sandwiches & Major Bugs in "Cyberpunk 2077"
Wisconsinites are discouraged from their Christmas tradition of eating raw beef sandwiches, and the video game "Cyberpunk 2077" suffers glitches that include images of penises and breasts.
12/15/2020
Interview
03:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E41Barack Obama - A Knack for Roasting & Post-Presidential Life
Barack Obama reflects on his formidable roasting skills, whether life after the White House leaves him frustrated and how he's continuing to forge his legacy.
12/15/2020
Interview
09:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E41Barack Obama - Black Lives Matter and "Defund the Police"
Barack Obama gives his glowing take on the Black Lives Matter movement, clarifies his criticism of the slogan "defund the police" and argues that Republicans have become a minority party.
12/15/2020
Interview
10:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E41Barack Obama - Nurturing Future Leaders and Democracy Abroad
Barack Obama discusses the goals of his many leadership programs around the world, the global influence of American-style democratic values and grappling with the dilemmas of war.
12/15/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021