The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jodie Turner-Smith - "Anne Boleyn"
Season 27 E 41 • 12/15/2021
Actor Jodie Turner-Smith talks about her titular role on the miniseries "Anne Boleyn," how becoming a new parent informed her portrayal and discusses the racist backlash against her casting.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E38Boris Johnson Party Scandal & Hillary Clinton Victory Speech
U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson is blasted for partying during a national COVID-19 lockdown, and Hillary Clinton shares the presidential victory speech she intended to deliver in 2016.
12/09/2021
04:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E39A Look Back at 2021 - The Year in Cancellations
Roy Wood Jr. officially breaks down the major cancellations of 2021, including that of "Jeopardy!" producer Mike Richards, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo and Donald Trump.
12/13/2021
16:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E39Elon Musk's TIME Feature & Gavin Newsom's Gun Law Gambit
Elon Musk becomes TIME Magazine's 2021 Person of the Year, California governor Gavin Newsom proposes a novel way to ban assault weapons, a Formula 1 race ends in controversy, and more.
12/13/2021
08:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E39Huma Abedin - "Both/And"
Huma Abedin, advisor and chief of staff to Hillary Clinton, reflects on her early days in the Clinton administration, sexist obstacles facing women in leadership and her memoir "Both/And."
12/13/2021
08:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E40Omicron Is Taking Over & Teachers Dash for Cash
The Omicron coronavirus variant spreads around the world at an alarming rate, and South Dakota teachers take part in a degrading competition for cash to pay for school supplies.
12/14/2021
07:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E40Mark Meadows Held in Contempt
Congress votes to hold Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt for refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the 2021 Capitol attack.
12/14/2021
05:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E40A Look Back at 2021 - The Year in Scams
Michael Kosta takes a look at the top scams of 2021, including skyrocketing NFT sales, meme stocks, Donald Trump's voter fraud claims, anti-critical race theory hysteria and more.
12/14/2021
07:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E40Chelsea Handler - Vaccinated and Horny Tour
Comedian and author Chelsea Handler talks about getting her first Grammy Award nomination, her relationship with fellow comic Jo Koy and kicking off her Vaccinated and Horny Tour.
12/14/2021
09:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E41COVID-19 Pummels Pro Sports & Reality Star Sells Her Farts
Coronavirus cases surge among professional athletes, Andrew Cuomo is ordered to return money he made from his book about handling the pandemic, and a reality star sells her farts in a jar.
12/15/2021
04:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E41Dul-Sayin' - The History of Kwanzaa
Dulcé Sloan gives a crash course on the Kwanzaa holiday, from its origins in 1966 as a way for Black Americans to honor their heritage to its waning popularity over the past three decades.
12/15/2021
07:19
12:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E42If You Don't Know, Now You Know - China's Africa Investments
China might take over Uganda's only international airport over a debt grievance, and Trevor examines China's wide-ranging investments throughout Africa and the ulterior motives behind them.
12/16/2021
09:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E42Bruno Le Maire - An Inclusive Future for France
French finance minister Bruno Le Maire discusses France's growing leadership role in the European Union, combating far-right xenophobia, Russia's aggression toward Ukraine and more.
12/16/2021
02:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E42A School Board Christmas
Trevor presents a trailer for a heartwarming Christmas movie about an unlikely love connection between two white people at a school board meeting, starring Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic.
12/16/2021
04:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E42Man with Thong Mask & MLK's Family Calls for No Celebration
A Florida man wears thong underwear as a face mask to protest COVID-19 measures, and Martin Luther King III asks that people not celebrate MLK Day until Congress strengthens voting rights.
12/16/2021
09:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E43Novak Djokovic Deported from Australia & Airline 5G Scare
Australia deports tennis star Novak Djokovic over his COVID-19 vaccination status, airlines panic over a 5G upgrade, and an Oklahoma pastor smears his saliva on a parishioner's face.
01/18/2022
09:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E43Bernice A. King - The King Center & "It Starts with Me"
Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Coretta Scott King and Martin Luther King Jr., talks about advancing her parents' work via The King Center, voting rights and her book "It Starts with Me."
01/18/2022
09:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E43Keeping Up with the Coronavirus - The CDC Sows Confusion
The CDC faces backlash over confusing COVID-19 mask guidelines and its new take on how long infected people should be isolated, and the Biden administration finally provides free tests.
01/18/2022
08:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E44Ariana DeBose - "West Side Story"
Actor, singer and dancer Ariana DeBose discusses her critically acclaimed film role as Anita in the remake of "West Side Story" and the time she turned down Steven Spielberg for an audition.
01/19/2022
06:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E44Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - January 6: One Year Later
One year after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Jordan Klepper revisits the scene of the riot, where he confronts Rep. Matt Gaetz and visits a candlelight vigil for insurrectionists.
01/19/2022
