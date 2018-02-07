Drunk History
Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Mother of the Everglades
Season 6 E 2 • 01/22/2019
Tess Lynch tells the story of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the tireless activist who saved the Florida Everglades from developers and cemented its status as a national park.
