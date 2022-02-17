The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
State of Black S**t 2022
Season 27 E 63 • 03/01/2022
Roy Wood Jr. delivers his annual address on issues of special importance to Black Americans, such as white backlash to critical race theory, Juneteenth becoming a national holiday and more.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E61If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Drill Rap
New York City Mayor Eric Adams tries to crack down on the rise of drill rap, which often consists of diss tracks about actual murders, and Trevor examines the backlash against the genre.
02/17/2022
Exclusive
01:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 Between the Scenes - Sirens Are Primitive
The Daily Show is interrupted by yet another siren from the streets of New York City, and Trevor marvels at how emergency vehicles rely on such a primitive way to make their presence known.
02/22/2022
Exclusive
02:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 Between the Scenes - Wordle Is a Lesson in Moderation
Trevor discusses the comforting restraints of the wildly popular online game Wordle and how it compares to ordering food from McDonald's in South Africa.
02/23/2022
Exclusive
01:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 Between the Scenes - Sleep Hygiene for the New Year
Trevor learns about a Daily Show crew member's 2022 New Year's resolution to get a better night's sleep.
02/24/2022
Exclusive
03:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 Between the Scenes - Joe Rogan and the Fringe vs. Mainstream
As podcast host Joe Rogan's Spotify controversy continues, Trevor talks about the problems that come along with Rogan's journey from niche entertainer to mainstream juggernaut.
02/25/2022
Interview
08:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E62Samantha Power - Putin's Ukraine Invasion Is a Reality Check
Samantha Power, USAID administrator and member of President Biden's National Security Council, discusses how Russia's creeping militarism has culminated in its invasion of Ukraine and more.
02/28/2022
Highlight
12:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E62War in Ukraine: Vlad Gone Mad
Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparks international resistance, with Europe and the U.S. supplying weapons to Ukraine and cutting Russia off from the SWIFT global banking messaging system.
02/28/2022
Highlight
10:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E62War in Ukraine: Ukrainians Are Fighting Back
Russia's invasion of Ukraine leads to fierce resistance from Ukrainian civilians, and Michael Kosta reacts to the heroism of comedian-turned-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
02/28/2022
Highlight
15:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E63War in Ukraine: Russia Ramps Up the Violence Amid Resistance
Russia escalates its invasion of Ukraine by attacking civilian targets and sending a 40-mile-long vehicle convoy as global backlash increases and Ukrainian civilians continue to fight back.
03/01/2022
Interview
08:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E63Bob Odenkirk - "Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama"
Bob Odenkirk discusses "Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama," his memoir about his expansive career in show business, and how his kids encouraged him to take on his role on "Better Call Saul."
03/01/2022
Highlight
04:18
Interview
08:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E64Stacey Abrams - "Level Up"
Voting rights activist and entrepreneur Stacey Abrams discusses her book "Level Up," creating opportunities for people to start small businesses and running again for governor of Georgia.
03/02/2022
Highlight
09:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E64Putin Ally Reveals War Plans & MLB Rocked by Labor Dispute
Belarus's president appears to show Russia's plans to invade Moldova, Major League Baseball cancels games due to a labor dispute, and a movie theater chain tests a new ticket pricing model.
03/02/2022
Highlight
09:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E64President Biden's State of the Union Address
In Joe Biden's 2022 State of the Union address, the president lays out his foreign and domestic agenda while stumbling through gaffes and getting bizarre responses from members of Congress.
03/02/2022
Highlight
05:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E65Histhery with Desi Lydic - Bras
Desi Lydic looks at the history and evolution of the bra, including its eventual replacement of the corset and role as an instrument of both physical liberation and cultural oppression.
03/03/2022
Interview
08:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E65Serena Williams - Serena Ventures & "King Richard"
Tennis champion and entrepreneur Serena Williams talks about the impetus of her venture capital firm Serena Ventures, executive producing the film "King Richard" and focusing on her family.
03/03/2022
Highlight
16:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E65War in Ukraine - Humane Ukrainians & A Major Refugee Crisis
As Russia's war on Ukraine continues, compassionate Ukrainians come to the aid of Russian soldiers, and Trevor weighs in on the implications of how European countries are welcoming refugees.
03/03/2022
Interview
06:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E66Jesse Williams - "Take Me Out"
Actor and director Jesse Williams discusses his Broadway debut in "Take Me Out," which dramatizes a gay professional baseball player's struggle navigating the sport's toxic dynamics.
03/07/2022
Highlight
10:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E66William Barr Slams Trump & Andrew Cuomo's Comeback Effort
Ex-Attorney General William Barr changes his tune about Donald Trump, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo floats a comeback, and a U.S. version of the Canadian trucker protest fizzles out.
03/07/2022
Highlight
11:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E66War in Ukraine - Russia Bombs Ukrainian Civilians
Russia bombs civilians trying to evacuate Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin shuts down his country's independent media, and Ukrainians continue to brave the invasion with defiance.
03/07/2022
