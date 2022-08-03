The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Russia's War on Ukraine Spills Into Space
Season 27 E 69 • 03/10/2022
Russia's escalating war on Ukraine leads to threats against an American astronaut at the International Space Station.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E67War in Ukraine - Biden Bans Russian Oil in the U.S.
As Russia's war on Ukraine continues, skyrocketing gas prices create headaches in the U.S., and President Biden announces a ban on imports of Russian oil, natural gas and coal.
03/08/2022
Interview
08:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E67Sadhguru - Sounding an Alarm with the Save Soil Movement
Yogi and author Sadhguru discusses the Save Soil Movement, his global awareness campaign to save soil, arguing the depletion of organic matter in soil poses a devastating threat to humanity.
03/08/2022
Highlight
05:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E67Women of Ukraine Take On Russia
Women play an active role in the resistance against Russia's war on Ukraine, including taking up arms on the front lines, providing supplies such as camouflage and handmade weapons, and more.
03/08/2022
Highlight
05:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E67Florida Says "No Vax" for Healthy Kids & Anti-Lynching Bill
Florida defies health experts by becoming the first state to recommend against vaccinating healthy kids for COVID-19, and the Senate unanimously passes the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act.
03/08/2022
Highlight
02:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E68Cancel Cam
With fears of cancel culture on the rise, The Daily Show hits the streets of New York City to pose hard-hitting and high-stakes questions to passersby.
03/09/2022
Interview
11:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E68Dolly Parton & James Patterson - "Run, Rose, Run"
Dolly Parton and author James Patterson talk about "Run, Rose, Run," the novel they cowrote about the country music industry, Parton's accompanying album by the same name and more.
03/09/2022
Highlight
14:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E68War in Ukraine - NATO Countries Exercise Caution
NATO treads carefully as Russia's war on Ukraine continues, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates ignore calls from President Biden, and anti-Russian backlash gets ugly in the U.S.
03/09/2022
Highlight
03:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E69Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash for Work Advice
Kim Kardashian draws the ire of the internet for suggesting that many women are too lazy to work hard enough to achieve success.
03/10/2022
Interview
06:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E69Sandra Oh - "Turning Red"
Sandra Oh talks about her role in the Pixar movie "Turning Red" and the multifaceted value of diversity in her creative projects and reflects on what's most important in her life and career.
03/10/2022
Highlight
11:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E69If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Russian Oligarchs
Europe and the U.S. respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine by seizing the assets of Russia's ultra-wealthy oligarchs, Trevor gives historical perspective, and Roy Wood Jr. weighs in.
03/10/2022
Highlight
02:50
Highlight
08:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E70War in Ukraine - Russian Attack Near Poland & Aid from China
Russia bombs a Ukrainian military base 15 miles from the border of Poland, China might come to Russia's aid, and an anti-war protester interrupts a broadcast on Russian state TV.
03/14/2022
Interview
08:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E70Evan Rachel Wood - "Phoenix Rising"
Actor Evan Rachel Wood discusses "Phoenix Rising," her two-part documentary about surviving domestic violence, and why she chose to revisit her traumatic relationship with Marilyn Manson.
03/14/2022
Highlight
10:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E70Tom Brady Unretires & Kyrie Irving vs. Weird COVID-19 Rules
Tom Brady announces his return to the NFL, COVID-19 policies put NBA player Kyrie Irving in a bizarre position, and director Jane Campion faces backlash for an awkward acceptance speech.
03/14/2022
Highlight
08:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E71Russia Detains Protesters & Dolly Parton Rejects Nomination
Russia arrests protesters holding blank signs, Ford ships incomplete SUVs due to supply chain issues, and Dolly Parton graciously turns down a 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.
03/15/2022
Highlight
05:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E71Back in Black - Desperate Changes to the Oscars Ceremony
Lewis Black rants about the pandering ways producers of the 2022 Academy Awards are altering and trimming down the televised ceremony at the expense of recognition for unsung artists.
03/15/2022
Highlight
09:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E71Let's Talk This Out - Kanye West Harassing Kim Kardashian
Trevor examines Kanye West's increasingly belligerent beef with comedian Pete Davidson and the rap mogul's escalating harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
03/15/2022
Interview
08:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E71Dr. Deepak Chopra - "Abundance"
Integrative medicine pioneer Dr. Deepak Chopra discusses his book "Abundance," the limited capacity of money to provide fulfillment and his work to fight the epidemic of teen suicide.
03/15/2022
Highlight
06:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E72Everything Is Stupid - The Metaverse
Ronny Chieng examines the emergence of the metaverse championed by Facebook and Microsoft, which could usher in an era of lame virtual office meetings and reinvent real estate.
03/16/2022
Highlight
13:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E72War in Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Speech to Congress
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy evokes memories of 9/11 in an impassioned speech to the U.S. Congress in which he pleads for support, and American citizens find creative ways to help.
03/16/2022
