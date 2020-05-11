The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Republicans Encourage Trump's Refusal to Concede
Season 26 E 25 • 11/10/2020
President Trump's refusal to admit defeat to Joe Biden is bolstered by Fox News and powerful GOP leaders, and the Trump administration blatantly blocks the transfer of power to Biden.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E23Votegasm 2020: The Awkward Days After
President Trump tries to use the courts to affect the final vote tally in several crucial states, Dulce Sloan weighs in, and Desi Lydic channels the paranoid Fox News fever swamp.
11/05/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E23Soledad O'Brien - "Matter of Fact" and Critiquing the Media
"Matter of Fact" host Soledad O'Brien talks about what the news media has gotten wrong in its election coverage, the problem with access journalism and her podcast "Very Opinionated."
11/05/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E24Anthony Anderson - The Impact of "black-ish"
Anthony Anderson of "black-ish" talks about the ABC series's wide-ranging impact, his fellow Howard University alum Kamala Harris and his decision to share his colonoscopy on Instagram.
11/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E24Donald Trump Still Refuses to Concede to Joe Biden
President Trump's surrogates refuse to acknowledge Joe Biden's victory, Trump unleashes a flurry of flimsy lawsuits, and Rudy Giuliani hosts a press conference at a landscaping warehouse.
11/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E24Kamala Harris's Historic Vice Presidential Win
Dulce Sloan celebrates the game-changing vice presidential election of Kamala Harris, a Black woman of Indian descent, and discusses the urgent work that lies ahead for equality in America.
11/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E24Votegasm 2020: Buckle Up! - Joe Biden Wins the Presidency
Joe Biden's electoral triumph is met with festive singing and dancing, President Trump learns about his defeat while golfing, and Biden calls for healing during his victory speech.
11/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E24Ruby Bridges - "This Is Your Time" and Integration's Legacy
Activist Ruby Bridges discusses her childhood experience as the first Black student to integrate into U.S. schools, her continued fight for racial justice and her book "This Is Your Time."
11/09/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E25Coronavirus on the Rise & Joe Biden's COVID-19 Task Force
COVID-19 cases skyrocket again in the U.S. and Europe, Pfizer announces great news about a potential vaccine, and Joe Biden announces his incoming administration's coronavirus task force.
11/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E25Lenny Kravitz - Healing and Gratitude in "Let Love Rule"
Rock legend Lenny Kravitz shares the secret behind his peaceful demeanor and discusses his book "Let Love Rule," in which he celebrates his formative and ongoing family relationships.
11/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E25If You Don't Know, Now You Know - The Concession Speech
Trevor discusses the history of presidential concession speeches in the U.S. and examines how this longstanding political norm has served as a crucial part of the peaceful transfer of power.
11/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E26America's Dental Refugees Flock to Mexico
Michael Kosta visits the town of Los Algodones, Mexico, where uninsured Americans are pouring in to receive dental care, and talks to dentists from both sides of the border about the trend.
11/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E26Donald Trump's Ongoing Election Loss Denial
The Trump administration thwarts the incoming Biden administration, President Trump continues to pretend he won reelection, and courts across the country reject Trump campaign lawsuits.
11/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E26Halsey - Activism, Art and "I Would Leave Me if I Could"
Singer-songwriter Halsey discusses her long journey from obscurity to fame as a musician, the driving force behind her activism and her poetry collection "I Would Leave Me if I Could."
11/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E26A Ray of Sunshine - Impossible Hole-in-One & NYC Swan Rescue
PGA golfer Jon Rahm pulls off an incredible feat, Brigham Young University provides students with vending machines that dispense literature, and a heroic New Yorker saves an ailing swan.
11/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E26Laura Ingraham's Bizarre Poll Worker Interview
Fox News's Laura Ingraham interviews an anonymous Nevada poll worker who alleges she witnessed voter fraud from the Biden camp, and Trevor talks to a similarly mysterious whistleblower.
11/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E27Georgia Senate Runoffs & A Recount in the Peach State
Georgia runoff elections will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate, and President Trump hopes a ballot recount in the state will give him an unlikely edge.
11/12/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E27Africa Takes on COVID-19
While the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc throughout the world, Africa defies expectations by keeping COVID-19 relatively contained, partly due to its previous pandemic experience.
11/12/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E27Forest Whitaker - Embracing Holiday Joy in "Jingle Jangle"
Actor, producer and director Forest Whitaker reflects on the enduring quality of his film roles, pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and discusses his holiday movie "Jingle Jangle."
11/12/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E27Coronavirus Surges in U.S. & CDC Issues Holiday Guidelines
Daily COVID-19 cases continue to break records in the U.S., and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rolls out guidelines about how to safely celebrate Thanksgiving.
11/12/2020
