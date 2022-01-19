The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Biden Slams Reporter on Hot Mic & Big Changes for the SAT
Season 27 E 47 • 01/25/2022
President Biden is overheard cursing about reporter Peter Doocy, China scrambles to contain the coronavirus ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the SAT gets a digital upgrade.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E44Keep Calm and Party On - Boris Johnson in Hot Water
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces calls for his resignation and major political backlash over revelations he attended secret parties during lockdown for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
01/19/2022
Highlight
05:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E45Internet Influencers Are Hired to Encourage Vaccination
Desi Lydic examines a social media campaign from health officials that enlists influencers to use their online clout to convince people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
01/20/2022
Interview
08:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E45Francis Ngannou - Pursuing His Dream as a UFC Champ
UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou talks about navigating his tough childhood in Cameroon, his UFC 270 fight to defend his title and working to ensure fair pay for athletes in the sport.
01/20/2022
Highlight
06:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E45Earth's Core Is Rapidly Cooling & M&M's Get More Inclusive
Corporate COVID-19 vaccination policies lead to boycotts, Earth's core cools at an unexpected rate, and M&M's gives a progressive makeover to its advertising mascots.
01/20/2022
Highlight
07:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E45Votegasm 2022 - Voting Rights and Wrongs
Ahead of the 2022 midterms, Republican-led states fine-tune their voting processes to make it more difficult to vote, and a voting rights bill pushed by Democrats fails in the Senate.
01/20/2022
Interview
06:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E46Jay Shetty - "Think Like a Monk" & Joining the Calm App
Mindfulness expert and "Think Like a Monk" author Jay Shetty talks about how he learned to live as a meditative monk and his new role as Chief Purpose Author of the Calm app.
01/24/2022
Highlight
12:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E46Wild Football Weekend & Russia and Ukraine Close to War
The 2022 NFL playoff weekend makes history, Russia's aggression in Ukraine brings the world closer to war, and a movie trailer for "Yesterday" sparks a lawsuit from Ana de Armas fans.
01/24/2022
Highlight
09:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E46Let's Talk This Out - West Elm Caleb
An internet date seeker known as West Elm Caleb becomes infamous online, and Trevor examines the modern perils of trying to date without becoming a worldwide embarrassment.
01/24/2022
Highlight
08:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E47Beefzuz
Trevor breaks down beefs in the music industry, including Taylor Swift's clapback at Damon Albarn, Cardi B's defamation suit against YouTuber Tasha K and Eric Clapton's battle with reality.
01/25/2022
Interview
08:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E47W. Kamau Bell - "We Need to Talk About Cosby"
Comedian W. Kamau Bell discusses his docuseries "We Need to Talk About Cosby" and the struggle to reconcile Bill Cosby's creative legacy with revelations of his horrific sex crimes.
01/25/2022
Highlight
11:12
Interview
07:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E48Rick Glassman - "As We See It"
Comedian and actor Rick Glassman talks about "As We See It," his series about a trio of roommates on the autistic spectrum, inspired by his own diagnosis and personal experience with autism.
01/26/2022
Highlight
11:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E48If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Stock Trading in Congress
A contentious bill to ban stock trading by members of Congress finds unlikely bipartisan support, and Trevor examines the unethical edge lawmakers have in the stock market.
01/26/2022
Highlight
10:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E48Justice Breyer Retiring & Peter Dinklage Slams "Snow White"
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement, Peter Dinklage criticizes Disney's "Snow White" reboot, and Joe Rogan makes wild comments about Blackness on his podcast.
01/26/2022
Interview
06:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E49Lindsey Vonn - "Rise: My Story"
Olympic gold medalist and alpine skier Lindsey Vonn talks about her memoir "Rise: My Story," fearlessness on the slopes and transitioning into her role as an entrepreneur.
01/27/2022
Highlight
08:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E49Backlash to Biden's Supreme Court Promise & "Maus" Banned
Fox News pundits slam President Biden's pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson reels from another scandal, and a school board bans "Maus."
01/27/2022
Highlight
10:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E49Getting Back to Normal-ish - COVID-19 Chaos in Schools
From outdoor learning to cops moonlighting as teachers, U.S. schools take desperate measures to deal with the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and Roy Wood Jr. weighs in.
01/27/2022
Highlight
03:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E49America: WTF
Ronny Chieng gives his perspective on how the rest of the world feels about the peculiarities of the U.S., including American football, tailgate parties and the legal drinking age.
01/27/2022
Highlight
09:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E50Thinking Out Loud - Backlash Against Joe Rogan and Spotify
Trevor weighs in on the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan's podcast on Spotify after Neil Young's decision to pull his music from the platform in protest of Rogan's COVID-19 misinformation.
01/31/2022
Highlight
04:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E50Trump Teases Capitol Riot Pardons & Boris Johnson Apologizes
Donald Trump suggests he might pardon U.S. Capitol rioters if reelected president, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologizes in Parliament for partying throughout the pandemic.
01/31/2022
Highlight
09:02
