Lights Out with David Spade
Las Vegas Opens a Sex Doll Brothel & Italian Scientists Make a Weed Discovery - Uncensored
Season 1 E 90 • 02/05/2020
Jo Koy, Ron Funches and Morgan Stewart chat about a new sex doll establishment in Las Vegas and a potent cannabis compound created by Italian scientists.
03:37
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E85Vermont Considers Emoji License Plates & YouTube Moderators Sign PTSD Waivers
Nicole Aimee Schreiber, Adam Ray and Tony Rock discuss a Vermont bill that would allow emojis on license plates and YouTube's PTSD risk disclosure for its moderators.
01/28/2020
04:01
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E86"The Bachelor" Expands Its Franchise
"The Bachelor" franchise plans to roll out two spin-offs, leaving Christina P., Moshe Kasher and Preacher Lawson to imagine what to expect from the new dating shows.
01/29/2020
05:46
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E86Big Game Weekend: Lil Jon's Predictions, Gronk's Miami Party & Kanye West's Sunday Service
Lil Jon calls in with his predictions for the NFL's big game, and the panel discusses Rob Gronkowski's extravagant party in Miami and Kanye West's special Sunday service.
01/29/2020
03:52
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E87America's Favorite Fetishes, Emoji Updates & Offset's Brush with the Police
Brent Morin, Benji Aflalo and Megan Gailey break down a compilation of popular sexual fetishes by state and rapper Offset's detainment at an L.A. mall.
01/30/2020
05:37
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E87Post-Big Game "Sickness," Half-Time Show Prop Bets & Bush's Beans' Record-Breaking 70-Layer Dip
Brent Morin, Benji Aflalo and Megan Gailey propose a new holiday to keep fans from playing hooky after the big game, discuss game day prop bets and Bush's Beans' 70-layer dip.
01/30/2020
06:15
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E88The Big Game's Winning Commercials & Post Malone Drops $50,000 at a Night Club
Pete Holmes, Dana Gould and Cristela Alonzo break down their favorite commercials from the big game and Post Malone's $50,000 nightclub outing.
02/03/2020
03:37
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E88Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Halftime Show Performances
Pete Holmes, Dana Gould and Cristela Alonzo discuss Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime performances during the big game and Alex Rodriguez's reaction to the show.
02/03/2020
04:38
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E89Bobby Miyamoto's Date with "The Bachelorette" Star Hannah Brown
Spade acts as a chaperone for show writer Bobby Miyamoto during a practice date with the star of "The Bachelorette" Hannah Brown.
02/04/2020
04:50
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E89The Academy's Twitter Blunder & The Halftime Show Sparks a Surge in Searches for Pornhub
Rachel Mac, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar discuss the Academy's deleted tweet predicting Oscars winners and how the NFL halftime show inspired Pornhub's user searches.
02/04/2020
04:35
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E90A Domino's Pizza Engagement Ring & The Math Behind Robert Pattinson's Attractiveness
Domino's Pizza unveils a $9,000 pizza-shaped engagement ring in Australia and researchers use math to declare Robert Pattinson the world's most attractive man.
02/05/2020
04:41
03:02
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E91Sports Update: Extreme Pole Vaulting & Russian Bear Wrestling
Spade celebrates impressive acts of athleticism from around the world, including a pole vaulter's unforeseen strength and a man's shirtless bout with a bear.
02/06/2020
04:12
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E91The 2020 Oscars - Luxurious Swag Bags & Star-Studded Prop Bets
Mark Ellis, Annie Lederman and Justin Martindale discuss the pricey gift bags for the 2020 Oscars nominees and place their own unique prop bets for the awards show.
02/06/2020
06:57
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E922020 Oscars Recap - Joaquin Phoenix's Intense Acceptance Speech & Eminem's Throwback Performance
Fortune Feimster, Sam Morril and Sarah Tiana discuss the biggest moments from the 2020 Oscars, including Joaquin Phoenix's acceptance speech and Eminem's surprise performance.
02/10/2020
04:43
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E932020 Oscars Fallout - Dairy Farmers Fire Back at Joaquin Phoenix
Ian Edwards, Tim Dillon and Beth Stelling weigh in on the backlash from the dairy industry over Joaquin Phoenix's pro-vegan Oscars acceptance speech.
02/11/2020
02:57
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E93Spade Runs the Oscars Red Carpet
Spade heads to the control room to secretly spice up the E! red carpet coverage at the 2020 Academy Awards.
02/11/2020
04:58
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E94Celebrity Face Tattoos
Sara Weinshenk, Josh Wolf and Erik Griffin weigh in on the growing Hollywood trend of celebrities tattooing their faces.
02/12/2020
02:58
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E94Spade Talks Business with Lisa Vanderpump
Spade uses his impressive list of business partners to convince "Vanderpump Rules" star Lisa Vanderpump to collaborate with him on a unique line of products.
02/12/2020
05:12
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E95Jim Carrey's Illustrious Acting Career
Jim Carrey discusses his iconic roles in "Ace Ventura" and "The Cable Guy," his Showtime dramatic comedy series "Kidding" and creating characters that span generations.
02/13/2020
04:42
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E95Q&A: Jim Carrey on Writing "Memoirs and Misinformation" and Auditioning for "SNL"
Jim Carrey answers audience questions about doing impressions, his collaborative novel with Dana Vachon "Memoirs and Misinformation" and his "Saturday Night Live" audition.
02/13/2020
