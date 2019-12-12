Crank Yankers
Parks and Wiccan Rituals
Season 5 E 14 • 04/23/2020
Aubrey Plaza calls a park ranger to learn about the park's rules vis-a-vis Wiccan rituals.
Highlight
03:08
Crank YankersS5 E10The Champ (Bobby Brown) Calls Tiffany Haddish
Mike Tyson (Bobby Brown) invites Tiffany Haddish to help honor him as the best boxer ever.
12/12/2019
Exclusive
02:55
Crank YankersS5 Behind the Seams - The Truth's New Career
Get a look behind the scenes as David Alan Grier runs into some email address complications while trying to secure an in-mall performance for Landalious "The Truth" Truefeld.
01/21/2020
Exclusive
02:58
Crank YankersS5 Behind the Seams - Tiffany Haddish's "Red Dead Redemption" Complaint
Get a behind-the-scenes look at how Tiffany Haddish sorts out her relationship troubles with a video game store sales clerk who sold her man "Red Dead Redemption."
02/14/2020
Exclusive
02:54
Crank YankersS5 Behind the Seams - Mrs. Birchum's Nut Butter
Adam Carolla struggles to keep it together while prank calling a health food store in character as Mr. Birchum.
02/26/2020
Exclusive
02:48
Crank YankersS5 Behind the Seams - The Truth Recruits
Go behind the scenes with David Alan Grier as he tries to set up a nursing home football team as Landalious "The Truth" Truefeld.
03/10/2020
Exclusive
02:41
Crank YankersS5 Behind the Seams - Natasha Leggero's Forgotten Stepson
Natasha Leggero loses her cool when asking a school administrator to help her locate her new stepson, whose name she can't quite remember.
03/25/2020
Highlight
02:39
Crank YankersS5 E11He's Not Texting Me Back
Nikki Glaser calls her cell phone service provider to troubleshoot a "glitch" that's causing a communication breakdown.
04/02/2020
Highlight
03:03
Crank YankersS5 E11Niles' Load
Niles Standish (Tony Barbieri) seeks a laundromat that can handle his messy load.
04/02/2020
Highlight
03:11
Crank YankersS5 E12Ariana Grande Rapids
Celebrity assistant Terrence (Jimmy Kimmel) arranges a rafting excursion for Ariana Grande.
04/09/2020
Highlight
02:51
Crank YankersS5 E513Bad Moustache
Brain Posehn calls a costume store to blame their merchandise for his failed job interview.
04/16/2020
Highlight
02:53
Highlight
03:16
Crank YankersS5 E15Hadassah Learns About Volunteering
Hadassah calls to volunteer for an outdoor organization, but it quickly becomes apparent that she fundamentally misunderstands the nature of volunteering.
04/30/2020
Highlight
02:39
Crank YankersS5 E516Niles Is Internet Famous
Niles Standish (Tony Barieri) tries to take his internet fame to the next level by getting a new camera setup to livestream his tickle fights with his twin brother Giles.
05/07/2020
Highlight
02:59
Crank YankersS5 E517Public Breakup
Iliza Shlesinger conspires with a restaurant hostess to plan a humiliating public breakup.
05/14/2020
Sneak Peek
03:29
Crank YankersS5 E18Elderly Fight Club
Landalious Truefeld (David Alan Grier) calls up a nursing home with hopes of organizing a senior citizen martial-arts league.
05/20/2020
Highlight
03:15
Crank YankersS5 E18Terrence FaceTimes a Foreskin Facialist
Celebrity assistant Terrence (Jimmy Kimmel) helps Kanye West arrange a special skin treatment for his wife, Kim Kardashian.
05/21/2020
Highlight
03:23
Crank YankersS5 E19Wine O'Clock
Heidi Gardner calls a vineyard to try and make her novelty clock more accurate.
05/28/2020
Highlight
02:42
Crank YankersS5 E20Self-Love Enforcer
Life coach Punkie Johnson calls a holistic wellness center looking for a job that will allow her to practice an aggressive kind of self-care.
06/04/2020
Highlight
00:54
Crank YankersS6 E1Desus & Mero Recruit a New Choo-Choo Crew Member
Desus & Mero try to build solidarity with a fellow model train proprietor.
05/12/2021
Highlight
04:05
Crank YankersS6 E1Annie Murphy Gets Tangled Up
Annie Murphy seeks help getting untangled from her at-home aerial yoga setup.
05/12/2021
