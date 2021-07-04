The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Minnesota Police Shooting & Violent Traffic Stop in Virginia
Season 26 E 81 • 04/12/2021
Protests erupt in Minnesota after another unarmed Black man is killed by police, and cops brutalize a Black military service member at a traffic stop in Virginia.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E79Bracket of Bulls**t: Pandemic Edition - The Winner of 2020
The final 2020 Bracket of Bulls**t comes down to Jeff Bezos's obscene accumulation of wealth during the pandemic and the many people who insist on wearing masks pulled under their nose.
04/07/2021
12:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E80Culture Wars: Moral Kombat
Fox News' Tucker Carlson rails against United Airlines' diversity initiative for hiring new pilots, and Republicans push hard for discriminatory transphobic policies against kids.
04/08/2021
04:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E80Desi Lydic Fox-Splains Georgia's Restrictive Voting Law
Desi Lydic launches into a Fox News-worthy defense of Georgia's controversial law that severely restricts voting access, and she has harsh words for the corporations speaking out against it.
04/08/2021
04:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E80Biden's Gun Control Orders & Physicists Find Mystery Force
President Biden rolls out executive orders aimed at curtailing America's gun violence, and scientists discover a particle with game-changing implications about the nature of the universe.
04/08/2021
07:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E80Lee Isaac Chung - "Minari"
Writer and director Lee Isaac Chung discusses "Minari," his Academy Award-nominated film about a Korean-American family that moves to Arkansas in order to pursue the American dream.
04/08/2021
03:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E80"Double Mutant" Coronavirus Emerges
The CDC sounds the alarm about heightened risks posed by COVID-19 variants sweeping the U.S., and The Daily Show issues a PSA about vaccination.
04/08/2021
04:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E81Virus Hot Spots Denied Vaccine Surge & Floridians Burn Masks
Michigan struggles to obtain extra vaccines from the Biden administration after becoming a coronavirus hotspot, and protesters in Florida burn their face masks.
04/12/2021
07:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E81Miguel - "Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4"
Singer-songwriter Miguel talks about dealing with pandemic life, the release of his new EP "Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4" and his advocacy for mental health.
04/12/2021
07:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E81Tribe Worships Prince Philip & Matt Gaetz's Venmo History
A Pacific Island tribe regards the late Prince Philip as a god, Congressman Matt Gaetz's Venmo transactions come under scrutiny, and Israel allegedly sabotages an Iranian nuclear centrifuge.
04/12/2021
05:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E81Scrabble Players Want Slurs Banned from the Word List
Dulce Sloan talks to Scrabble champion Will Anderson and Harvard law professor Randall Kennedy about an organized effort to have offensive slurs removed from Scrabble's official word list.
04/12/2021
05:28
08:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E82Please Allow Me to Introduce Yourself - Joe Manchin
Trevor examines the powerful role of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin -- an avowed member of the "radical middle" -- and how he emerged as a major obstacle to the Biden administration's agenda.
04/13/2021
07:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E82Katherine Maher - Wikipedia's Ongoing Mission
Wikimedia Foundation CEO Katherine Maher reflects on how Wikipedia has evolved into such a trustworthy online resource for free, fact-based knowledge, thanks to a set of core principles.
04/13/2021
05:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E82FDA Vaccine Concerns & U.K. Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
The FDA recommends states halt the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine over concerns of a rare side effect, and the Brits hit the pubs to celebrate the end of the U.K. lockdown.
04/13/2021
06:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E82Travon Free - "Two Distant Strangers"
Comedian, writer and director Travon Free talks about "Two Distant Strangers," his Oscar-nominated short film about a Black man forced to relive the same terrible day over and over again.
04/13/2021
05:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E83Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal Plan & Accidental A-Rod Diss
President Biden sets a deadline for U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a top NBA rookie doesn't know who Alex Rodriguez is, and LinkedIn adds job titles for stay-at-home parents.
04/14/2021
07:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E83Policing in America - Daunte Wright & Capitol Riot Update
The police officer who killed Daunte Wright is charged with manslaughter, and a report finds police were instructed not to use their most aggressive tactics during the Capitol insurrection.
04/14/2021
07:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E83Issa Rae - Launching Life Unseen with LIFEWTR
Actor, writer and producer Issa Rae reflects on wrapping up her series "Insecure," diving into upcoming projects and her creative partnership with LIFEWTR to launch the platform Life Unseen.
04/14/2021
08:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E83Elizabeth Nyamayaro - "I Am a Girl from Africa" & HeForShe
Former U.N. senior advisor Elizabeth Nyamayaro discusses her memoir "I Am a Girl from Africa," how her childhood near-death experience made her a humanitarian and her HeForShe campaign.
04/14/2021
07:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E84The Dangers of Driving While Black
Trevor examines how the threat of deadly police violence against Black drivers compels parents to have "the talk" with their kids about how to safely behave around cops.
04/15/2021
