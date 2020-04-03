Lights Out with David Spade
Build a Comic - "Property Brothers" Jonathan and Drew Scott Try Stand-Up
Season 1 E 107 • 03/12/2020
Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar join Spade and Courteney Cox to secretly feed jokes to "Property Brothers" Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott during their first stand-up set.
More
Watching
Highlight
04:19
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E102Spade Dreams Up a "Just Shoot Me" Reboot
Inspired by the upcoming "Friends" reboot, Spade catches up with his former "Just Shoot Me" co-stars to organize a reunion of his own.
03/04/2020
Highlight
02:58
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E103Build a Comic - Cesar Millan Dives Into Stand-Up
Courteney Cox joins Spade backstage to secretly coach dog trainer Cesar Millan during his first stand-up comedy set.
03/05/2020
Highlight
05:54
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E103Volcano Tightrope Walk & A Woman's Dying Wish
Zainab Johnson, Brian Kiley and Preacher Lawson discuss stuntman Nik Wallenda's tightrope walk over an active volcano and a cancer patient's podcast exploring her sexuality.
03/05/2020
Highlight
03:48
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E104Co-Viewing - Spade and Sean Hayes Watch "My Feet Are Killing Me"
Spade sits down with actor and comedian Sean Hayes to view a gruesome episode of "My Feet Are Killing Me," a TLC reality show knee-deep in bunions.
03/09/2020
Highlight
03:18
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E104The Coronavirus Sparks an Online Bar Mitzvah and Health Tips from O.J. Simpson
Jo Koy, Chris Hardwick and Yamaneika Saunders react to a virtual bar mitzvah inspired by coronavirus concerns and a public service announcement from O.J. Simpson.
03/09/2020
Highlight
05:46
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E105Coronavirus Woes: Coachella Delays & Italy's Quarantine
Gabriel Iglesias, Chris Franjola and Megan Gailey react to the slew of festival and parade cancelations amid coronavirus concerns and a nationwide lockdown in Italy.
03/10/2020
Highlight
03:16
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E105Spade Runs "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta"
Spade kicks the drama up another notch on "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" from the comfort of the reality show's control room.
03/10/2020
Highlight
07:05
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E106Chris Harrison Breaks Down "The Bachelor" Season Finale - Extended
"The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison joins Spade and the panelists to unpack the wildest moments from the reality dating show's roller-coaster season finale.
03/11/2020
Highlight
06:04
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E106Epic Onstage Wipeouts
Jim Jefferies, Tony Rock and Cristela Alonzo react to viral videos of onstage fails, including one of a Russian singer continuing a song after taking a 10-foot spill.
03/11/2020
Highlight
05:37
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E107Cardi B's Epidemic Concerns & Rudy Gobert's Coronavirus Prank Gone Wrong
Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser and Zainab Johnson discuss Cardi B's coronavirus pandemic fears and the backlash over NBA star Rudy Gobert's microphone prank.
03/12/2020
Highlight
02:45
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E107Build a Comic - "Property Brothers" Jonathan and Drew Scott Try Stand-Up
Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar join Spade and Courteney Cox to secretly feed jokes to "Property Brothers" Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott during their first stand-up set.
03/12/2020
Exclusive
04:57
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Florida's Coronavirus Blind Spot & Bad News for Testicle Eaters - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue
Spade gives his take on Florida's delayed reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, Heidi Klum's self-quarantine and a canceled testicle-eating festival.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
15:44
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Mortifying Video Chats & New York City vs. Sex - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel
Sarah Tiana and Josh Wolf discuss embarrassing video chat mishaps, Japan's postponement of the 2020 Summer Games and the New York City Health Department's anti-sex advisory.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
12:59
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Cardi B's Coronavirus Rant & Harry and Meghan Markle's Potential TV Gig - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel
Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar join Spade to discuss Cardi B's impassioned speech about her coronavirus concerns and "The Simpsons" producer's message to Harry and Meghan Markle.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
05:56
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Bethenny Frankel's Mask Donation & Banned Gatherings in Germany - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue
Spade talks about Bethenny Frankel's donation of 200,000 masks, Woody Allen's released memoir and Germany's tight restrictions on social gatherings.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
05:58
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 "We Are the World" Remake & Kylie Jenner's PSA - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue - Uncensored
Spade riffs on Lionel Richie's plans to remake "We Are the World," Kylie Jenner's PSA urging fans to stay inside and a man's attempt to flirt with a woman using a drone.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
12:10
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Madonna Gets Weird in Quarantine - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel
Whitney Cummings and Erik Griffin weigh in on a bizarre Instagram video from Madonna and a leaked transcript of a controversial call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
05:23
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 A Ban on Dads During Childbirth & Lady Gaga's Coachella Cancellation - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue
Spade gives his take on a New York City hospital ban on partners during childbirth, Mike Tyson's orgy-filled past and Lady Gaga's cancelled Coachella performance.
03/27/2020
Exclusive
13:27
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 "Tiger King" & Toilet Influencers - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel
Fortune Feimster and Nikki Glaser share their fascination with the docuseries "Tiger King" and discuss a man who tested positive for the coronavirus after licking a toilet.
03/27/2020
Exclusive
16:29
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Spade Chats with Saff of "Tiger King" - Lights Out Lo-Fi Chats
Spade talks with Kelci "Saff" Saffery of Netflix's "Tiger King" about the grim details of losing his arm to a tiger attack and the reality of working with Joe Exotic.
03/30/2020
Exclusive
05:32
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Lori Loughlin's Plea to Prosecutors & Rihanna's Donations - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue - Uncensored
Lori Loughlin asks prosecutors to drop the bribery charges against her, Rihanna donates medical supplies to New York, and Utah Jazz players get medical clearance.
03/31/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021