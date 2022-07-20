The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Brian Cox - "Succession"
Season 27 E 113 • 07/26/2022
Actor Brian Cox discusses his Emmy-nominated role as a dynastic media oligarch on "Succession," why he doesn't like to watch the show and his difficult childhood in Scotland.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E110Dul-Sayin' - Gender Stereotypes in Children's Books
Dulcé Sloan explores the long and continuing history of outdated gender role portrayals in children's books, from the "Dick and Jane" series to Dr. Seuss's "The Cat in the Hat" and beyond.
07/20/2022
Highlight
14:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E110Marriage Equality Bill, Sesame Place Racism Claims & More
The House passes a bill codifying interracial and same-sex marriage into federal law, Democrats gamble on helping MAGA candidates, and the Sesame Place theme park faces racism accusations.
07/20/2022
Highlight
13:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E111Biden Has COVID-19, Boris Johnson's Goodbye & Amazon Expands
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a saucy farewell speech, and Amazon announces plans to buy health care provider One Medical.
07/21/2022
Highlight
07:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E111January 6 Hearings - Trump Squirms in the Hot Seat
The Senate votes to protect the peaceful transfer of presidential power, the Justice Department signals a willingness to prosecute Donald Trump, and Trump mulls a 2024 White House bid.
07/21/2022
Interview
10:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E111Blitz Bazawule - "The Scent of Burnt Flowers"
Musician, director and author Blitz Bazawule discusses how his grandma's stories inspire him, adapting "The Color Purple" musical for the screen and his novel "The Scent of Burnt Flowers."
07/21/2022
Highlight
12:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E112Monkeypox Outbreak, Climate Calamity & Rogue Chess Robot
The World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global health emergency, triple-digit temperatures break records in the U.S., and a chess robot breaks a child's finger.
07/25/2022
Highlight
08:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E112January 6 Hearings - Season Finale Recap
The January 6 committee highlights President Trump's inaction during the Capitol attack, outtakes from Trump's public address in the aftermath and Senator Josh Hawley's profile in cowardice.
07/25/2022
Interview
08:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E112Daniel Kaluuya - "Nope"
Actor Daniel Kaluuya stops by to discuss working with Jordan Peele for the second time, his mom's reaction to his off-color Academy Awards acceptance speech and his role in the movie "Nope."
07/25/2022
Interview
07:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E113Molly Burke - Educating Society About the Disabled Community
Molly Burke, a digital creator and inclusivity advocate who happens to be blind, discusses discrimination against disabled people, dispelling media-driven myths about disabilities and more.
07/26/2022
Highlight
13:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E113The Pope Apologizes & Russia Quits Space Station
Pope Francis apologizes for the Catholic Church's oppression and abuse of Indigenous people in Canada, and Russia announces plans to withdraw from the International Space Station.
07/26/2022
Interview
09:28
Highlight
14:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E114Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Trip & Instagram Backlash
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned trip to Taiwan raises tensions between the U.S. and China, and Instagram faces widespread backlash over its new, TikTok-like emphasis on video.
07/27/2022
Highlight
07:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E114Ronny Chieng Investigates the Move Oregon's Border Movement
Ronny Chieng talks to Move Oregon's Border President Mike McCarter and constitutional law scholar Norman Williams about an effort to make conservative-leaning Eastern Oregon part of Idaho.
07/27/2022
Interview
29:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E114Rafael A. Mangual - "Criminal (In)Justice" - Extended
Manhattan Institute Fellow Rafael A. Mangual argues for more policing in U.S. cities, dismisses poverty as a contributing factor to crime and discusses his book "Criminal (In)Justice."
07/27/2022
Interview
05:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E115Leila Mottley - "Nightcrawling"
Author Leila Mottley stops by to talk about being an Oprah's Book Club pick at age 19 and the real-life police sexual assault in Oakland, CA, that inspired her debut novel "Nightcrawling."
07/28/2022
Highlight
05:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E115Joe Manchin's Surprising Climate Deal
Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin strike an unexpected deal in support of legislation that would take unprecedented steps in the fight against climate change.
07/28/2022
Highlight
10:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E115Recession Debate & #Trendwatching with Ronny Chieng
Beyoncé's new album is leaked, America's economic woes spark a debate about whether the country is in a recession, and Ronny Chieng takes aim at the latest trends on social media.
07/28/2022
Highlight
12:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E116Biden Resumes Border Wall & Ivana Trump's Golf Course Burial
President Biden aims to close U.S.-Mexico border wall gaps in Arizona, and Donald Trump buries his ex-wife Ivana at his golf property in a move that could provide him with big tax breaks.
08/01/2022
Highlight
06:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E116CP Time - The Black Roots of House Music
Roy Wood Jr. traces the origins of house music to Black trailblazers, including Francis Nicholls (a.k.a. Frankie Knuckles) and Martha Wash, who shocks Roy with an unexpected appearance.
08/01/2022
Interview
12:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E116Pete Buttigieg - The State of U.S. Infrastructure
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discusses how the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is being used, the benefits of electric cars and what's being done to curb airline abuses.
08/01/2022
