The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Philippe Reines's Pro Tips on Beating Trump in Debates
Season 26 E 2 • 09/29/2020
Ronny Chieng talks to Philippe Reines, who took on the role of Donald Trump in 2016 debate prep for Hillary Clinton, about what to expect in Trump's debate performance against Joe Biden.
